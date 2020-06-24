Borsa Istanbul among few to regain 2020 losses: Minister

  • June 24 2020 13:14:50

Borsa Istanbul among few to regain 2020 losses: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Borsa Istanbul among few to regain 2020 losses: Minister

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul is one of the world's few exchanges that has recovered the losses incurred in 2020 caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the country's treasury and finance minister.

Underlining that the exchange has maintained its step-by-step rise with increasing investor interest since the beginning of the year, Berat Albayrak said on Twitter: "Anyone who trusts in the Turkish lira and believes in the growth story of Turkish assets and companies will win."

In his tweet, which also included the chart of this year's stock market performances of countries such as Germany, France, China and the U.K., Albayrak praised the performance of the Turkish Stock Exchange.

Turkey's benchmark stock index, BIST 100 started on June 24 at 115,369.50 points, up 30.65 points from the previous close.

MOST POPULAR

  1. One dead due to heavy rain in Istanbul

    One dead due to heavy rain in Istanbul

  2. İzmir mayor draws reaction after remarks on city ‘flag, currency’ 

    İzmir mayor draws reaction after remarks on city ‘flag, currency’ 

  3. Tornado, heavy summer rain hit Istanbul

    Tornado, heavy summer rain hit Istanbul

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,001 as daily cases increase by 1,268

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,001 as daily cases increase by 1,268

  5. Bar associations arrive in Ankara after police intervention 

    Bar associations arrive in Ankara after police intervention 
Recommended
Sectoral confidence up in June

Sectoral confidence up in June
Turkish contractors ready to build Indonesian capital: Minister

Turkish contractors ready to build Indonesian capital: Minister
Turkish Treasury borrows $1 bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1 bln through auctions

Turkey implements supportive policies during pandemic: TBB

Turkey implements supportive policies during pandemic: TBB
EU car sales to drop 25% in 2020 due to virus: Report

EU car sales to drop 25% in 2020 due to virus: Report
Economy expected to record V-shaped recovery: Minister

Economy expected to record V-shaped recovery: Minister
WORLD French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

The statue of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, the man behind a legal decree that defined the conditions of slavery in the French colonies, was defaced with red paint in Paris on June 23. 
ECONOMY Borsa Istanbul among few to regain 2020 losses: Minister

Borsa Istanbul among few to regain 2020 losses: Minister

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul is one of the world's few exchanges that has recovered the losses incurred in 2020 caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the country's treasury and finance minister.
SPORTS Coach Obradovic leaves Fenerbahçe for ‘one-year timeout’

Coach Obradovic leaves Fenerbahçe for ‘one-year timeout’

Legendary basketball coach Zeljko Obradovic and Istanbul club Fenerbahçe Beko have parted ways after the coach said he decided to “take a timeout for one year.”