Borsa Istanbul among few to regain 2020 losses: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul is one of the world's few exchanges that has recovered the losses incurred in 2020 caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the country's treasury and finance minister.

Underlining that the exchange has maintained its step-by-step rise with increasing investor interest since the beginning of the year, Berat Albayrak said on Twitter: "Anyone who trusts in the Turkish lira and believes in the growth story of Turkish assets and companies will win."

In his tweet, which also included the chart of this year's stock market performances of countries such as Germany, France, China and the U.K., Albayrak praised the performance of the Turkish Stock Exchange.

Turkey's benchmark stock index, BIST 100 started on June 24 at 115,369.50 points, up 30.65 points from the previous close.