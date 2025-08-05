Border measures speed up expats’ transit in Edirne

EDİRNE

New measures implemented this season at border crossings in the northwestern city of Edirne have significantly reduced wait times for expats traveling through Türkiye, local authorities have noted.

At Kapıkule Border Gate, additional lanes have been opened to double processing capacity, leading to faster and smoother passage for travelers, according to Edirne Police Chief Onur Karaburun.

Staff motivation and improved coordination also played a key role in enhancing the service experience for expats, many of whom have been waiting nearly a year to return home.

Karaburun explained that following requests to Ankara, extra personnel were assigned, enabling the increase in service points and the fastest border crossing operations.

Travelers also expressed satisfaction with the improved border procedures.

“We experienced no problems or delays. Crossing was completely hassle-free,” a traveler who spent time with family in Türkiye said.

One traveler to Austria noted, “There was no wait at all. The process was very fast and smooth.”