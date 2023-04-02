Boots made with cabin crew bags for quake-hit children

ISTANBUL

Within the scope of the project called “Geleceğe Dönüşüm” (Transformation to the Future in English), around 7,500 Turkish Airlines bags for cabin crew have been turned into 10,000 pairs of boots for children affected by the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes that ripped through Türkiye’s south.

Accessories such as shoes and bags, which wore out with time, were transformed into boots for earthquake-affected children as part of the project.

These 10,000 pairs of boots will be distributed in 100 schools in quake-hit provinces to keep the feet of children warm.

Speaking at the event held at the VIP Hall of Turkish Airlines Headquarters on March 30, General Manager Bilal Ekşi said that as a flag carrier brand, THY continuously strives to produce new projects to keep the world greener.

Ekşi stated they are happy to contribute to the Zero Waste Day celebrated on March 30 with their reutilization project on the flight attendants’ accessories.

“In this context, we optimize all our operations with sustainable works and strive to protect our world for future generations,” he added.