Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart

  • February 24 2021 07:00:00

Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart

LONDON
Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart

International holiday bookings surged by as much as 600 percent after Britain laid out plans to gradually relax coronavirus restrictions, giving battered airlines and tour operators hope that a bumper summer could come to their rescue.

EasyJet said flight bookings from Britain jumped over 300 percent and holiday bookings surged by more than 600 percent week on week after the government indicated on Feb. 22 that travel could restart from mid-May, Reuters reported.

Holiday company TUI U.K. said that its bookings surged 500 percent, while holiday and budget airline group Jet2 said its bookings were up 600 percent.

This summer is make-or-break for many airlines and holiday companies which are struggling to survive with close to a year of almost no revenue due to pandemic restrictions. Without it many will need extra funds after burning through cash reserves.

While British tourists are some of the biggest spenders in Europe, the presence of a more infectious variant of coronavirus in the United Kingdom could alarm some countries. France and Spain have shut their borders to most U.K. travellers due to variants.

U.K. holidaymakers will know more on April 12 when the government publishes a travel review. It has said that a lockdown ban on most international travel will stay until at least May 17.
TUI said destinations in Greece, Spain and Turkey were the most booked overnight, with people opting to go from July onwards.

Last year, more than 12.7 million foreigners entered Turkey amid the pandemic, down from nearly 45 million in 2019, generating $12.6 billion in tourism revenues.

British tourists made 6.7 percent of all foreign visitors, behind travelers from Russia (16.9 percent), Bulgaria (9.5 percent), Germany (8.9 percent) and Ukraine (8 percent).

Briton, vacation,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

    Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

  2. Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

  3. Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

  4. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

  5. Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation

    Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation
Recommended
Power output from wind hits 10.7 percent

Power output from wind hits 10.7 percent
Road motor vehicle registrations up in January

Road motor vehicle registrations up in January

Ukraine expects participation of more Turkish firms

Ukraine expects participation of more Turkish firms

Turkish, Kiwi experts discuss smart agriculture

Turkish, Kiwi experts discuss 'smart agriculture'

Turkish firm sets up Libyas largest concrete factory

Turkish firm sets up Libya's largest concrete factory
Mixed picture for sectoral confidence in Feb

Mixed picture for sectoral confidence in Feb

WORLD Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

Over 7.9 million people in Texas still had issues with their water supply as of Feb. 22 evening, authorities told Reuters, after a record-breaking freeze knocked out power stations last week.
ECONOMY Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart

Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart

International holiday bookings surged by as much as 600 percent after Britain laid out plans to gradually relax coronavirus restrictions, giving battered airlines and tour operators hope that a bumper summer could come to their rescue.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.