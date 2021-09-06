Book penned by President Erdoğan hits shelves

  • September 06 2021 08:55:27

ANKARA
A book authored by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has hit shelves on Sept. 6, detailing the country's struggle for global justice.

In the book, titled A Fairer World Is Possible, Erdoğan highlights the deadlocks that global politics face, including injustice, refugee crises, international terrorism and Islamophobia. He also exposes the discrimination and double standards in the world via the case of the U.N.

The president draws attention to problems related to the global body such as shortcomings in terms of its legitimacy, inclusiveness, efficiency, representation and governance, reiterating that it is in need of comprehensive reform.

As a solution, Erdoğan suggests fair representation and the removal of the veto privilege that is currently limited to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council-- the U.S., U.K., France, Russia and China.

The book will be published by the Istanbul-based publishing house Turkuaz and translated into several languages, including English, Arabic, German, French, Russian and Spanish.

Profits from its sale will go to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

