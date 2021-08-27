Bond, Matrix footage thrills CinemaCon summit in Vegas

LAS VEGAS
New footage from upcoming James Bond, Matrix and Batman sequels took center stage at the movie theater industry’s CinemaCon summit in Las Vegas, as Hollywood executives struck a defiant tone about the future of the big screen.

Warner Bros unveiled more footage from its formidable slate of new movies, including a trailer for the next Matrix sequel, now officially titled “The Matrix: Resurrections” in which Keanu Reeves’ Neo appears confused by dreams of his past life.

The annual CinemaCon trade show sees Hollywood studios bring glitzy stars and never-before-seen footage to a Las Vegas casino to woo theater bosses.

Although A-listers have largely stayed away from this week’s event amid Delta variant concerns, executives from studios and theater chains have tried to draw a line under a difficult year with an upbeat message.

The MGM presentation also featured footage from upcoming Ridley Scott drama “House of Gucci” starring a glittering ensemble including Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, as well as a new musical of “Cyrano” led by Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”).

The studio’s executives were absent in Las Vegas this year, delivering an hour-long presentation by video.

A featurette presented next year’s “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, who promised it would be “the most emotional Batman movie” yet, in which the hero is just setting out on his crime-fighting career.

An opening scene from “The Many Saints of Newark,” a feature-length prequel to “The Sopranos,” whetted appetites for fans of the acclaimed U.S. mob television series.
CinemaCon ended yesterday.

