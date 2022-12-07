Bomb search dogs trained by Turkish Army on duty at World Cup

DOHA

Within the scope of measures to ensure security at the FIFA 2022 World Cup, bomb search dogs that are capable of detecting all kinds of explosives and specially trained by the Turkish Army have been deployed in Qatar.

With the beginning of the World Cup, Türkiye’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Team (CBRN) started its duty at Doha against chemical and nuclear threats.

The CBRN defense team, deployed at the military base in Doha, the capital of Qatar, is on duty on a 24-hour basis to respond to all kinds of chemical, biological, and nuclear attacks with the equipment in its inventory.

The MİLGEM TCG Burgazada vessel, which is produced at domestic facilities, explosives discovery and disposal teams, bomb search and anti-drone teams are serving as part of the joint task.

Bomb search dogs are also among the elements contributing to the security of the World Cup.

The dogs specially trained by the Land Forces Command are able to detect explosive substances on all kinds of buildings, motor vehicles, aircraft, bags, suitcases and individuals.

The dogs also carry camera audio systems with night vision features, providing wireless and infrared connectivity, which are used to search for places that cannot be viewed from the outside.

Explosives found by the bomb search dogs are destroyed by an expert team.

The team, which benefits from domestic production vehicles for destruction, uses a signal jamming device, MİLKAR 5S, and the remote-controlled explosive destruction robot.

Upon the request of Qatar that allied countries contribute to the security of the organization with elements belonging to the armed forces, a joint task force was established with the participation of Türkiye, as well as the U.S., the U.K., Italy, France and Pakistan to contribute to the armed forces of Qatar.