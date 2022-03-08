Bolshoi music director Tugan Sokhiev quits

  • March 08 2022 07:00:00

Bolshoi music director Tugan Sokhiev quits

MOSCOW
Bolshoi music director Tugan Sokhiev quits

The Bolshoi Theater’s music director and principal conductor Tugan Sokhiev announced his resignation on March 6, saying he felt under pressure due to calls to take a position on the Ukraine conflict.

The Russian said in a statement he was resigning “with immediate effect” from his post at the Moscow theater as well as his equivalent position at France’s Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse.
Sokhiev was appointed by the Bolshoi in 2014. He was brought in as part of moves to improve the theatre’s image after scandals including the 2013 acid attack on its then-artistic director Sergei Filin.
He comes from the same North Ossetia region of Russia as star conductor Valery Gergiev and is considered to be his protege.

Kremlin loyalist Gergiev has been stripped of his role at the Munich Philharmonic for failing to denounce Russia’s actions.
Sokhiev said in a lengthy statement that “many people were waiting for me to express myself and to hear from me my position on what’s happening at the moment,” referring to Russia’s military action in Ukraine.
He said he decided to resign after “being forced to face the impossible option of choosing between my beloved Russian and beloved French musicians.”

He cited opposition from authorities in Toulouse to his planned staging of a Franco-Russian music festival there, saying they “want me to express myself for peace.”
Sokhiev became music director of the Toulouse orchestra in 2008 and continued to work with the orchestra after joining the Bolshoi.

Sokhiev did not say explicitly whether he backs or opposes Russia’s actions in Ukraine while he said that “I have never supported and I will always be against any conflicts in any shape and form.”
He said musicians are becoming “victims of so called ’cancel culture’” and suggested Russian music could come under threat.
“I will be soon asked to choose between Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, Shostakovich and Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy,” he warned.
Bolshoi general director Vladimir Urin told TASS state news agency he was saddened by Sokhiev’s decision.
“I’m very sorry. His departure is a serious problem for the Bolshoi Theater. It’s unclear how the situation will develop from now.”

quit,

WORLD Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats to meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats to meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu

  2. Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

    Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

  3. Greek PM due to visit Turkey

    Greek PM due to visit Turkey

  4. EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

    EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

  5. Simit-seller in suit attracts customers

    Simit-seller in suit attracts customers
Recommended
Two museums exchange collections in Istanbul, İzmir

Two museums exchange collections in Istanbul, İzmir
Newest ‘Batman’ soars to huge opening in theaters

Newest ‘Batman’ soars to huge opening in theaters
Gyllenhaal’s ’Lost Daughter’ triumphs at indie Spirit Awards

Gyllenhaal’s ’Lost Daughter’ triumphs at indie Spirit Awards
British firm acquires entire catalog of folk icon Leonard Cohen

British firm acquires entire catalog of folk icon Leonard Cohen
Paul McCartney to join Billie Eilish at Glastonbury

Paul McCartney to join Billie Eilish at Glastonbury
Iditarod dogs pack for traditional Alaska race

Iditarod dogs pack for traditional Alaska race
WORLD Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia is recruiting Syrians and other foreign fighters as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, the Pentagon said on March 7. 
ECONOMY AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

AutoFi, the leading commerce platform for digital automotive sales and financing, announced yesterday it has closed $85 million in funding valuing the company at nearly $700 million.
SPORTS 10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor was held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Fenerbahçe on March 6, leaving behind a tough away game as the season’s end fast approaches.