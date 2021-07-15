Boğaziçi University rector Melih Bulu ousted

  • July 15 2021 11:41:00

Boğaziçi University rector Melih Bulu ousted

ISTANBUL
Boğaziçi University rector Melih Bulu ousted

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has replaced a top Turkish university rector whose appointment led to months of student-led protests.

Melih Bulu, the rector of Istanbul’s Boğaziçi University, was dismissed from his post by a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on July 15.

Bulu has not yet made a statement regarding the decision, and no official reason has been given for his dismissal.

Mehmet Naci İnci from the Faculty of Science and Literature has been appointed as the acting rector of the major research university.

Erdoğan appointed Bulu as rector of the university in January, but students started protesting, saying that the appointment of Bulu as rector was contrary to the customs of the 158-year-old university.

Founded in the 19th century as Robert College, Boğaziçi University is the first American university outside the U.S. and has always ranked high among other public universities with its quality of education.

Its alumni include former prime ministers, prominent CEOs, film directors and authors.

Rector elections in Turkey were lifted in 2016 with the order of an emergency decree created and passed by the Turkish Council of Ministers.

Though candidate rectors were previously selected among the academics elected by faculty members and students, the regulation allows for the selection to be done only by Higher Education Council (YÖK) members.

ousted, Erdogan,

TURKEY Reinstating restrictions not necessary, says health minister

Reinstating restrictions not necessary, says health minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Boğaziçi University rector Melih Bulu ousted

    Boğaziçi University rector Melih Bulu ousted

  2. Turkey marks 5th anniversary of 2016 coup d’état attempt

    Turkey marks 5th anniversary of 2016 coup d’état attempt

  3. 'Without Turkey, won’t go even to heaven’

    'Without Turkey, won’t go even to heaven’

  4. Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

    Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

  5. At least 6 killed due to floods, landslides in Turkey’s Black Sea region

    At least 6 killed due to floods, landslides in Turkey’s Black Sea region
Recommended
Reinstating restrictions not necessary, says health minister

Reinstating restrictions not necessary, says health minister
No one can trivialize nation’s glorious struggle of July 15: Erdoğan

No one can trivialize nation’s glorious struggle of July 15: Erdoğan 
Turkeys Maarif takes over 2nd FETÖ-linked school in Ethiopia

Turkey's Maarif takes over 2nd FETÖ-linked school in Ethiopia
At least 6 killed due to floods, landslides in Turkey’s Black Sea region

At least 6 killed due to floods, landslides in Turkey’s Black Sea region
Turkey, Israel agree to work on improving relations: AKP spokesperson

Turkey, Israel agree to work on improving relations: AKP spokesperson
Turkey appoints 2 new deputy ministers

Turkey appoints 2 new deputy ministers
WORLD US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

The United States this month will begin evacuating from Afghanistan applicants for special immigration visas whose lives are at risk because of work they did with the U.S. government as translators and in other roles.

ECONOMY New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

Newly printed 200 Turkish lira and 10 Turkish lira banknotes will go into circulation on July 16, ahead of next week’s Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, said an official announcement.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Ligs 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish Süper Lig's 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish top-tier football league's 2020-21 fixtures were unveiled on July 13. 