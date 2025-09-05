Boeing will hire replacements for striking US defense workers

Boeing will hire replacements for striking US defense workers

SEATTLE
Boeing will hire replacements for striking US defense workers

Boeing is launching a recruitment drive to find "permanent" manufacturing workers to replace U.S. union employees who went on strike last month, the company said.

The company is posting job requirements for the roles and plans a job fair on Sept. 16, Boeing vice president Dan Gillian said in an email to staff.

About 3,200 employees based in the midwestern states of Missouri and Illinois walked off the job on Aug. 4 after voting down a contract.

Gillian said Boeing has maintained its pace of deliveries and testing related to new product development since the strike began, but that it was moving to the "next step in our contingency plan" due to the lack of progress on negotiations.

"We have consistently communicated we are willing to consider changes to our best and final offer that are within the current economic framework," Gillian said. "Unfortunately, the union continues to demand more of everything while also saying it has no control over what it will take to end the strike, driving the parties further apart."

The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace did not immediately reply to a response for comment.

Earlier Thursday, the union said on the X social media platform that it wanted more than just "minor adjustments" to pay and benefits

"Boeing says they won't do any better. IAM members in Saint Louis say we won't accept that," the union said on X.

US, Defense,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

    YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

  2. Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

    Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

  3. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  4. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  5. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
Recommended
FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport
Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik

Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik
Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief

Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief
Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August

Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August
Work on new medium-term program nears completion

Work on new medium-term program nears completion
German factory orders drop in new blow to economy

German factory orders drop in new blow to economy
Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading

Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿