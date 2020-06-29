Bodrum to be center of cultural activities: Minister

MUĞLA

The popular tourism resort of Bodrum on the Aegean shore will be a center for cultural activities, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.

“Bodrum is one of the most important spots in Turkey not only with its archeological values but also with its cultural values,” the minister said on June 28 at a ceremony to mark the reopening of Bodrum Castle following long restoration works.

A stage inside the castle hosting 1,300 spectators will also open, Ersoy said, adding that the cultural activities in the castle will start on July 1.

The restoration works have cost around 93 million Turkish Liras ($13.5 million) so far and the third phase of the restoration will be completed by the end of the year with a total cost of around 100 million Turkish Liras ($14.5 million), according to data given by the minister.

“Because of the outbreak, we had a 40-day delay in reopening the castle. But now the second phase of restoration is over,” said the minister, adding that the Italian, German, French and Spanish towers of the castle, Beauty of Karia exhibition hall and the building of the wreck of Serçe Harbor are open to public.

Around 1,100 square meters of closed exhibition area will be open to public, Ersoy said.

Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras said the castle is a cultural treasure for Bodrum.

“One of the values of this treasure is the Underwater Archeology Museum,” said Aras, who thanked the tourism minister for closely following every stage of the restoration works.

Restorations works at the Bodrum Castle began in October 2017. The first phase of the restoration was completed on Museum Day, May 18, last year.

The castle is now partly open to visitors between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.