Bodrum streets transformed with iconic blue, white colors

MUĞLA
Municipal teams in the southwestern city of Muğla’s touristic Bodrum have begun painting streets and stairways in the town’s signature blue and white colors as part of a new initiative to enhance the city’s visual identity and raise public awareness.

 

"We hope to build awareness-raising streets around Bodrum and enhance the peninsula's urban aesthetics through its vivid hues. We will preserve Bodrum's essence and natural architectural structure and continue our work in this direction,” said Tamer Mandalinci, the town’s mayor.

 

Teams have already painted key areas in blue and white.

 

The painting campaign will extend to other neighborhoods, reinforcing Bodrum’s identity and contributing to the city’s aesthetic appeal while preserving its traditional architectural heritage.

 

Bodrum is a popular coastal town along the Aegean Sea.

 

Known for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich history, the town attracts visitors from around the world in the summer months.

 

Its distinctive whitewashed buildings with blue accents reflect a deeper cultural connection between the two shores of the Aegean.

 

The town also serves as a major hub for sailing and yachting with its iconic marinas and clear waters.

WHO chief expresses solidarity after Türkiye earthquake
