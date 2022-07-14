Bodrum Castle to host music events

ISTANBUL
The fourth Bodrum Castle Events will kick off with the “Mediterranean Breeze” concert on July 16, with the Mersin State Opera and Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Conductor Rustem Rahmedov, performing a program of popular songs accompanying Soprano Funda Uyanık and Tenor Hakan Aysev.

On July 23, there will be a “3 Tenors” concert. Murat Karahan, the administrative and artistic director general of State Opera and Ballet and also a soloist at Ankara State Opera and Ballet, Istanbul State Opera and Ballet soloist Efe Kışlalı and Izmir State Opera and Ballet soloist Hakan Aysev will be on stage in the concert by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet Orchestra under the direction of conductor Serdar Yalçın.

Beatrice Valente Jazz Trio, consisting of the founder of the group, Italian double bass player, bassist and vocal Beatrice Valente, Italian jazz pianist Ergio Valente and percussionist Rocco Sagaria will be on stage on July 30.

Beatrice Valente Jazz Trio will put on a 75-minute performance for art lovers in Bodrum, with their program ranging from legendary jazz classics to the most outstanding examples of Mediterranean and European jazz.

Aida Gomez Dance Company, one of the greatest flamenco companies with multiple awards in Spain, will be another guest of the Bodrum Castle Events with its “Carmen” on Aug. 5.

A night of Flamenco music, specially composed for the company’s performance by Jose Antonio Rodriguez from Bizet’s “Carmen,” will be unforgettable for dance and music lovers. Through their own interpretation of “Carmen,” the gypsy girl with a well-known story, Aida Gomez Dance Company’s wind of Spain will blow in Bodrum.

