Bodies of 20 soldiers killed in Georgia military plane crash brought to Türkiye

ANKARA

The bodies of 20 Turkish soldiers killed in a military cargo plane crash near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border were brought to Türkiye on Monday evening, officials has said.

The remains were transported aboard an A400M military transport aircraft following forensic procedures in Tbilisi, according to Turkish defense sources.

The C130 aircraft had crashed on Nov. 11 in Georgia’s Kakheti region, in a mountainous area near the Signagi municipality, about five kilometers from the Azerbaijani border.

After recovery operations at the crash site, the soldiers’ bodies were flown from Tbilisi International Airport at around 7:30 p.m. local time and arrived in Ankara at 8:30 p.m., the sources added.

The C-130 Hercules plane, made by U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin, was flying from the Azerbaijani city of Ganja to Türkiye when it went down in the Georgian town of Sighnaghi, near the border on Nov. 11. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"Our work is continuing so that the results can be obtained as soon as possible," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Authorities said the plane had transported spare parts for six F-16 fighter jets and maintenance crews participating in the Victory Day ceremonies in Azerbaijan. On its return flight, the aircraft carried about six tons of supply materials, including spare parts, but no ammunition or explosive materials, according to the ministry.

Teams have mapped how the wreckage was scattered across a wide plain surrounded by hills and will now transfer the debris to the central city of Kayseri for detailed examination. Initial assessments indicate the tail of the plane broke off first, though no signs of external interference were found on the fuselage, according to daily Milliyet.

Meanwhile, the plane’s flight data and cockpit voice recorders have been sent to the capital Ankara for analysis.

Footage from the scene suggested the plane may have broken apart midair before exploding upon impact, though officials have not confirmed that theory. Georgia’s aviation authority said contact with the aircraft was lost shortly after it entered the country’s airspace and that no distress signal was issued.

Speculation about sabotage, air-defense involvement or other external factors has surfaced, but officials said no evidence supports those claims. Other potential causes, including mechanical failure or pilot error, remain under review.

The ministry said the crashed C-130 had been purchased from Saudi Arabia in 2012, entered service in 2014 after modernization and underwent its last maintenance between Sept. 11 and Oct. 12 this year.

Flights of all C-130 aircraft in Türkiye have been suspended since Nov. 12 as a precaution until detailed inspections are completed.

Condolences have poured in from across Türkiye and abroad as the nation mourns the loss of its soldiers.

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili extended their condolences to their Turkish counterparts over the crash.

Turkish Cyprus, Italy, Romania, Kosovo, Iran, Qatar, Egypt and Kuwait were among several nations showing solidarity with Türkiye. Various other countries also expressed sorrow through their diplomatic missions in Ankara.