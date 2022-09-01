Board discusses medium-term program

Board discusses medium-term program

ANKARA
Board discusses medium-term program

The Economy Coordination Board, chaired by Vice President Fuat Oktay, convened on Aug. 30 to discuss the specifics of the medium-term program, covering 2023-2025.

Members of the board discussed the macroeconomic framework and the budget, said a statement released after the meeting.

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez, Agriculture Minister Vahit Kirişçi, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Labor Minister Vedat Bilgin and İbrahim Şenel, head of Strategy and Budget Presidency as well as senior officials attended the board’s meeting, which was held at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

“The current outlook in the context of the global economy and local financial and economic development and expectations were discussed,” the statement added.

Policies that will feature in the 2023-2025 medium-term program were assessed, according to the statement.

Board members expressed that the fiscal discipline will not be compromised, steps will continue to be taken toward the country’s growth targets based on production, employment, investment, exports and current account surplus, it said.

Board members also reiterated that policies in the medium-term program will be prioritized to ensure green transformation as part of the fight against climate change.

Macro projections in the program were given their final shape at the meeting to be presented to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the necessary planning was made to implement the medium-term program in line with a calendar.

Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Rain pounds western provinces, hits Bursa most

Rain pounds western provinces, hits Bursa most
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish fintech companies have potential to become unicorns

    Turkish fintech companies have potential to become unicorns
Recommended
French inflation eases from decades high

French inflation eases from decades high
Japan further relaxes border controls for tourism

Japan further relaxes border controls for tourism
EBRD provides $127 mln loan to İş Bankası

EBRD provides $127 mln loan to İş Bankası
Turkish fintech companies have potential to become unicorns

Turkish fintech companies have potential to become unicorns
Turkish economy grew 7.6 percent in second quarter

Turkish economy grew 7.6 percent in second quarter
EU plans emergency action to halt energy price rise

EU plans emergency action to halt energy price rise
WORLD EU to tighten travel rules for Russians, but no visa ban

EU to tighten travel rules for Russians, but no visa ban

European Union countries agreed Wednesday to make it harder for Russian citizens to enter the 27-nation bloc, but they failed to find a consensus on imposing an outright tourist ban in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

ECONOMY French inflation eases from decades high

French inflation eases from decades high

French annual inflation eased in August from a three-decade high, the first slowdown in over a year, official data showed yesterday.
SPORTS Turkish club’s doner sale turns into political crisis in Denmark

Turkish club’s doner sale turns into political crisis in Denmark

Danish People’s Party (DPP), a nationalist-conservative party in Denmark, has lashed out at Turkish club Vatanspor for selling doner kebab at a stadium in Aarhus, the country’s second biggest city, the daily Milliyet has reported.