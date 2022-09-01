Board discusses medium-term program

ANKARA

The Economy Coordination Board, chaired by Vice President Fuat Oktay, convened on Aug. 30 to discuss the specifics of the medium-term program, covering 2023-2025.

Members of the board discussed the macroeconomic framework and the budget, said a statement released after the meeting.

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez, Agriculture Minister Vahit Kirişçi, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Labor Minister Vedat Bilgin and İbrahim Şenel, head of Strategy and Budget Presidency as well as senior officials attended the board’s meeting, which was held at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

“The current outlook in the context of the global economy and local financial and economic development and expectations were discussed,” the statement added.

Policies that will feature in the 2023-2025 medium-term program were assessed, according to the statement.

Board members expressed that the fiscal discipline will not be compromised, steps will continue to be taken toward the country’s growth targets based on production, employment, investment, exports and current account surplus, it said.

Board members also reiterated that policies in the medium-term program will be prioritized to ensure green transformation as part of the fight against climate change.

Macro projections in the program were given their final shape at the meeting to be presented to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the necessary planning was made to implement the medium-term program in line with a calendar.