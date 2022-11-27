BMW to build electric battery plant at new Hungary site

BMW to build electric battery plant at new Hungary site

FRANKFURT
BMW to build electric battery plant at new Hungary site

German automaker BMW has said it plans to invest more than two billion euros ($2.1 billion) at its under-construction Hungarian factory, and is building an electric battery assembly plant on site.    

The plans for the plant are part of a shift towards electrification at BMW and in the German car industry as a whole. 

The firm announced plans in 2018 to build the factory close to the eastern town of Debrecen, joining follow German automakers in manufacturing cars in lower-wage central Europe.    

Construction began six months ago, and BMW announced it would also build the battery plant there as it accelerates its shift towards electric vehicles.    

This will create more than 500 additional jobs, and take investment in the plant to over two billion euros, the company said.    

It is due to start producing batteries and vehicles by 2025, BMW said.    

All batteries for electric cars produced at the Debrecen plant will be assembled on site, said Markus Fallboehmer, senior vice president of battery production at the automaker.    

“The close link between battery assembly and vehicle production is part of our strategy,” he said.    

BMW has said the plant would have an annual capacity of 150,000 units, producing both conventional and electric vehicles.    

The German luxury brand is aiming to have two million electric vehicles on the road by 2025, promising 13 new electric models and a revamp of its Mini series.    

Last month, the automaker said it will invest $1.7 billion in the production of electric vehicles in the United States.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Minister Akar checks troops on Iraqi border

Minister Akar checks troops on Iraqi border
MOST POPULAR

  1. Rescuers search for missing after landslide on Italian island kills one

    Rescuers search for missing after landslide on Italian island kills one

  2. Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy

    Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy

  3. Breakthrough in Venezuela talks spurs US to ease embargo

    Breakthrough in Venezuela talks spurs US to ease embargo

  4. Ankara asks Beijing to explain deadly fire in Xinjiang

    Ankara asks Beijing to explain deadly fire in Xinjiang

  5. EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead

    EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
Recommended
EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead

EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
Card spending rose 129 percent in October

Card spending rose 129 percent in October
Togg eyes listing shares abroad: CEO

Togg eyes listing shares abroad: CEO
IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter

IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter
German economy grew more than estimated in third quarter

German economy grew more than estimated in third quarter
Türkiye is in ‘Super League’ in global tourism: Minister

Türkiye is in ‘Super League’ in global tourism: Minister
WORLD Rescuers search for missing after landslide on Italian island kills one

Rescuers search for missing after landslide on Italian island kills one

Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia on Sunday after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting.

ECONOMY BMW to build electric battery plant at new Hungary site

BMW to build electric battery plant at new Hungary site

German automaker BMW has said it plans to invest more than two billion euros ($2.1 billion) at its under-construction Hungarian factory, and is building an electric battery assembly plant on site.    

SPORTS Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

World number three and reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith overcame a final round challenge and electrical storms to win the Australian PGA Championships for a third time on Nov. 27 by three strokes.