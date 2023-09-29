Blue Origin to remain grounded following crash probe

Blue Origin to remain grounded following crash probe

WASHINGTON
Blue Origin to remain grounded following crash probe

U.S. aviation regulators have Wednesday that Blue Origin must complete "21 corrective actions" before it can resume launches, closing a probe into an uncrewed crash last year that set back Jeff Bezos's space company.

The Federal Aviation Administration report into the Sept. 12, 2022 "mishap" said failure of an engine nozzle caused by higher-than-expected engine operating temperatures caused the New Shepard rocket to fall back to the ground shortly after liftoff, even as the capsule carrying research experiments escaped and floated safely back to Earth.

"During the mishap the onboard launch vehicle systems detected the anomaly, triggered an abort and separation of the capsule from the propulsion module as intended and shut down the engine," said the FAA.

The fact the capsule ejected right away was viewed positively, suggesting that any crew would have been safe if they had been aboard.

But "the closure of the mishap investigation does not signal an immediate resumption of New Shepard launches," the agency said.

In all, Blue Origin has flown 31 people -- some as paying customers and others as guests -- since July 2021, when Bezos himself took part in the first flight.

While it has been grounded, rival Virgin Galactic, the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, has pressed on, flying four spaceflights so far this year.

The two companies compete in the emerging space tourism sector, offering a few minutes of weightlessness in "suborbital" space.

Virgin Galactic tickets were sold for between $200,000-$450,000, while Blue Origin doesn't disclose its ticket prices publicly.

WORLD Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help
LATEST NEWS

  1. Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

    Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

  2. Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers

    Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers

  3. Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

    Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

  4. Türkiye prioritizes regional peace, security: Top security council

    Türkiye prioritizes regional peace, security: Top security council

  5. Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

    Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report
Recommended
Measures ease supply problems in car market: Minister

Measures ease supply problems in car market: Minister
Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report
Meta putting AI in smart glasses, assistants and more

Meta putting AI in smart glasses, assistants and more
Decarbonising shipping to cost over $100 bn per year: UN

Decarbonising shipping to cost over $100 bn per year: UN
Confidence in economy improves in September

Confidence in economy improves in September
Economy board discusses policies to support financial stability

Economy board discusses policies to support financial stability
WORLD Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed Thursday to defeat criminal gangs with the military's help after a surge of violence that has killed a growing number of children and innocent victims.

ECONOMY Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

Türkiye was one of the world’s top 10 tourism earners in 2022, according to a recent report published by the U.N. World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), looking at the impact of the pandemic on international tourism.
SPORTS Paralympic swimmers inspiring journey documented

Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

The remarkable life story of Sümeyye Boyacı, Türkiye's pioneering female Paralympic national swimmer who clinched the title of world champion last year, has been brought to the screen in a documentary.