Blast rocks Hezbollah site in south Lebanon

  • September 22 2020 17:04:00

BEIRUT- Agence France-Presse
An explosion rocked a Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon on Sept. 22, residents said, a blast a military source close to the movement said was an accident.

A resident of Ain Qana village said it shook with the blast at a house serving as "a Hezbollah center" on its outskirts, and that members of the group had cordoned off the area as ambulance sirens wailed across the village.

A military source said preliminary information showed it was a "Hezbollah center".

