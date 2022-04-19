Black-headed penduline tit spotted in Turkey

  • April 19 2022 07:00:00

Black-headed penduline tit spotted in Turkey

IĞDIR
Black-headed penduline tit spotted in Turkey

Black-headed penduline tit, a rare bird species, has been spotted for the first time in Turkey in the eastern province of Iğdır.

The bird, known as Remiz macronyx, was found during work officials conducted in the Iğdır Aras River Bird Sanctuary as part of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry’s Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks’ National Ringing Program.

Experts ringed the bird, which will allow them to follow its movements.

The black-headed penduline tit has been spotted 46 times around the world to date. The bird, which weighs only around 9 grams and known for its skill in building a nest, has been, even though rarely, seen in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Emrah Çoban, the science coordinator at Kuzey Doga Association, said that they spotted the bird on April 6.

“This is a very rare species in the world, and we were very excited about it,” he said.

Some 313 bird species have been found in Iğdır to date, according to Çoban. “We added one more, and now there are 495 bird species in Turkey. This is very important for Turkey’s biodiversity.”

There are several stations set up under the National Ringing Program. “We now and then get some surprising news from those stations. This year such good news came from Iğdır. As long as the works continue, more bird species will be discovered in Turkey,” he said.

TURKEY Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader

Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia seeks guarantee from Turkey for arriving planes

    Russia seeks guarantee from Turkey for arriving planes

  2. Dust cloud expected to hit several provinces

    Dust cloud expected to hit several provinces

  3. U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

    U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

  4. Tourists flock to Antalya during Easter holiday

    Tourists flock to Antalya during Easter holiday

  5. Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq

    Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq
Recommended
Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader

Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader
U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army
Istanbul process still valid for peace in Ukraine: Erdoğan

Istanbul process still valid for peace in Ukraine: Erdoğan
Woman helps Ukrainian mother, daughter to settle in Samsun

Woman helps Ukrainian mother, daughter to settle in Samsun
Young woman beats cancer to win gold medal

Young woman beats cancer to win gold medal
Historic cistern in Taksim Square to be renovated

Historic cistern in Taksim Square to be renovated
WORLD Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.

ECONOMY Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

Turkey’s external assets reached $288.1 billion in February, down 1.6 percent from the end of 2021, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank yesterday.

SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.