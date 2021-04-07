Bird sanctuary finally welcomes its wayworn guests

  • April 07 2021 07:00:00

Bird sanctuary finally welcomes its wayworn guests

SAMSUN
Bird sanctuary finally welcomes its wayworn guests

Hosting one of Turkey’s largest bird sanctuaries, the Kızılırmak Delta in northern Samsun province welcomed back its wayworn aliferous guests with the arrival of spring.

Hundreds of birds arrived at the delta to claim one of the dozens of nests at the sanctuary to spend the season and to breed with their mates.

It is possible to see 359 of the 487 bird species, such as water buffaloes, sea eagles, crested pelicans, black storks and ducks, observed in Turkey in the Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary.

Registered on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, more than 21,000 hectares of the Kızılırmak Delta are composed of wetlands, of which 5,174 hectares were put under protection as a wildlife development area.

Having three of the four most important criteria in the European Bird Areas Inventory, Kızılırmak Delta also stands out with the presence of jade horses and buffaloes alongside bird species.

The delta comprises one of the most diverse ecosystems of Turkey with its lakes of various sizes, reed fields, rarely flooded forests, wet meadows and a large number of species.

In the delta, which is a habitat for 554 plants, 35 fish, 42 mammals, 260 invertebrates, 13 reptiles and 12 amphibian species, yılkı horses, living in herds in Central Anatolia after being abandoned by villagers and that have become wild over time, roam freely.

The water daisies that bloom also create a different beauty as the water level increases with the spring on the base of the forest flooded in the delta.

nature,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

    Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

  2. Top EU officials meet Erdoğan for talks on migration, trade

    Top EU officials meet Erdoğan for talks on migration, trade

  3. Experts expect further rise in virus cases in coming weeks

    Experts expect further rise in virus cases in coming weeks

  4. CHP leader criticizes govt’s handling of economy

    CHP leader criticizes govt’s handling of economy

  5. MHP leader condemns statement by retired admirals on Montreux Convention

    MHP leader condemns statement by retired admirals on Montreux Convention
Recommended
Museums in Turkey’s heartland Anatolia shed light on history

Museums in Turkey’s heartland Anatolia shed light on history
1,700-year-old ‘Little Hagia Sophia’ enchants visitors

1,700-year-old ‘Little Hagia Sophia’ enchants visitors
Film days organized to support refugees

Film days organized to support refugees
Sakıp Sabancı Museum discusses future of new media art

Sakıp Sabancı Museum discusses future of new media art
Pandemics determined fate of ancient wars, says professor

Pandemics determined fate of ancient wars, says professor
400-year-old castle to regain its former glory

400-year-old castle to regain its former glory
WORLD Iran state TV acknowledges ship attacked in Red Sea

Iran state TV acknowledges ship attacked in Red Sea

An Iranian cargo ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked, Iranian state television acknowledged on April 7.
ECONOMY Turkish banks can cover short market closure: Fitch

Turkish banks can cover short market closure: Fitch

The foreign-currency liquidity of Turkish banks is sufficient to cover a short-lived market closure and moderate outflow of FX deposits, according to credit ratings agency Fitch on late on April 6. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.