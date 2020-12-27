BioNTech 'very happy' to help Turkey, says co-founder

  • December 27 2020 10:33:00

BioNTech 'very happy' to help Turkey, says co-founder

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
BioNTech very happy to help Turkey, says co-founder

German company BioNTech is "very happy" to be able to help Turkey, the firm's Turkish-origin co-founder said on Dec. 26 after a recent procurement deal for novel coronavirus vaccines.

"Turkey is our homeland. We're very happy to be able to help people in Turkey," Dr. Uğur Şahin told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview a day after Turkish authorities announced a deal with BioNTech early on Dec. 25.

"We have discussions with TÜBİTAK [...] We also want to open a place of BioNTech company in Turkey," he said, referring to Turkey's Scientific and Technological Research Council.

"We want to invest in Turkey. We're bringing our products to Turkey for the first time. We want to do research in Turkey," he added.

"We started working with professors at several universities. In addition to efforts on vaccines, we want to do cancer studies in Turkey," he noted.

According to the latest agreement, the firm will send Turkey an initial 550,000 doses of its COVID-19 shot by the end of the year or early 2021 at the latest.

"We plan to send 30 million vaccines to Turkey by the end of 2021. We'll send 4.5 million vaccines by the end of March."

We want to produce more than 1 billion doses together with Pfizer for next year. We need to distribute these doses to more than 80 countries, he said.

Şahin also underlined that people should not fear other vaccines against COVID-19 that Turkey has procured based on their origin.

Referring to the CoronaVac shot from Chinese firm SinoVac, Şahin said China also conducted long trials and clinical tests for the vaccine.

The important thing is to have enough vaccines in Turkey, he said, adding: "All the vaccines I've seen so far work well and help."

Side effects of vaccine

On potential side effects, Şahin said doses of the vaccine BioNTech developed have been administered to 1.5 million people so far, adding that these had side effects including headaches, arm pain, slight fatigue and sometimes fevers but that all of these disappeared in one or two days.

Though rare, recipients may exhibit allergic reactions to the vaccine, Şahin said. He underlined that since allergies manifest in the first 30 minutes after vaccination, recipients should be accompanied by healthcare personnel during this time.

"The allergy may be the most important side effect," he said, adding that this side effect is seen once in 50,000 people.

He went on to say: "We need to vaccinate 70% of people. If we achieve this then we can return to a normal life before next winter."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Inquiry launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Mehmed the Conqueror portrait

    Inquiry launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Mehmed the Conqueror portrait

  2. Turkish Airlines conducts evacuation flight from UK

    Turkish Airlines conducts evacuation flight from UK

  3. Turkey’s eastern tourism hotspot waits for Orient Express’ services to resume

    Turkey’s eastern tourism hotspot waits for Orient Express’ services to resume

  4. 2021 to be year of reforms for Turkey, says Erdoğan

    2021 to be year of reforms for Turkey, says Erdoğan

  5. Turkey, BioNTech reach deal on COVID-19 vaccine

    Turkey, BioNTech reach deal on COVID-19 vaccine
Recommended
Turkish Airlines to start requiring PCR submissions as of Dec 30

Turkish Airlines to start requiring PCR submissions as of Dec 30
Parliament ratifies motion to prevent proliferation of WMDs

Parliament ratifies motion to prevent proliferation of WMDs
Turkish defense chief meets top Libyan officials

Turkish defense chief meets top Libyan officials
No mutated COVID-19 found in Turkey: Health minister

No mutated COVID-19 found in Turkey: Health minister
Turkey neutralizes 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria
Turkey condemns Boko Haram terror attack in Nigeria

Turkey condemns Boko Haram terror attack in Nigeria
WORLD Nashville blast investigation leads US agents to suburban home

Nashville blast investigation leads US agents to suburban home

Federal agents investigating the explosion of a motor home in Nashville were searching a two-story suburban house on Dec. 26 for clues to the blast, which injured three people in the heart of America's country music capital on Christmas Day.
ECONOMY Turkeys new lithium plant to save $20 mln imports

Turkey's new lithium plant to save $20 mln imports

Turkey's Eti Maden Lithium Production Plant inaugurated in the country's central province of Eskişehir on Dec. 26 will help prevent annually $20 million lithium imports, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes upset Fenerbahçe in Istanbul derby

Anadolu Efes upset Fenerbahçe in Istanbul derby

French forward Adrien Moerman carried Anadolu Efes to an 85-72 victory on Dec. 26's ING Basketball Super League.