Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among Kennedy Center honorees

Beloved comedian Billy Crystal and pioneering rapper Queen Latifah are among the 46th crop of Kennedy Center honorees, one of the United States' most prestigious arts awards, the center announced on June 22.

Crystal and Queen Latifah will be honored on Dec. 3 along with acclaimed soprano Rene Fleming, sole surviving Bee Gee Barry Gibb and singer Dionne Warwick at the annual gala held in Washington, according to a statement.

The event at the Kennedy Center - Washington's performing arts complex that serves as a living monument to slain President John F. Kennedy - brings a dose of glitz to the capital, where such red carpet events are rare.

The gala regularly sees the cream of the cultural crop mix with Washington's top political echelons, including sitting presidents, with US President Joe Biden attending the past two years. The 46th iteration will be hosted for a third time by 2017 Kennedy Center Honoree Gloria Estefan to steer a slate of star-studded tributes.

The new class of honorees expressed their gratitude for the recognition in a statement, with Queen Latifah, an actress and singer as well as a rapper, saying she was "humbled to be included in this incredible list of artists."

"When we started on this journey decades ago, we were often told, 'No'. No, you won't be able to leave New Jersey. No, if you rap you can't sing. No, singers can't become actresses. No, actors can't also produce," said the hit "U.N.I.T.Y." rapper.

"To now be recognized amongst so many multi-hyphenates feels unbelievable, not for just me and my team, but for our community."

Crystal, known for an extensive comedic career marked by hits such as "When Harry Met Sally," echoed the sentiment.

"I am overwhelmed to be part of this fantastic group of artists," he said.

"I started performing when I was five years old, making my parents and family laugh. Those laughs have carried me my entire life and career. I so wish they could be at the Kennedy Center for this glorious occasion."

