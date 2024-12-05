Billboard names Beyoncé the greatest pop star of the 21st century

Billboard names Beyoncé the greatest pop star of the 21st century

NEW YORK
Billboard names Beyoncé the greatest pop star of the 21st century

Beyoncé has been named the greatest pop star of the 21st century by Billboard, the music charting site announced on Dec. 3 as part of an ongoing series.

“Beyoncé tops our staff-chosen editorial list based on her full 25 years of influence, impact, evolution,” Billboard’s Andrew Unterberger wrote.

In their analysis, the publication wrote that Beyoncé’s place at the top of their list stems from the record-setting Grammy-winner being a performer and creator “whose commitment to innovation, evolution and all-around excellence has made her the bar against which all other pop stars this century have long been measured” over the past 25 years.

Beyoncé is the most Grammy-winning artist, with a record 32 wins, and – after earning 11 more nods for her 2024 album “Cowboy Carter” – is expected to scoop up more trophies come January.

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer has a deep history on Billboard’s charts, as well. She has nine No. 1 songs and 24 top 10 songs on the Hot 100. Eight of her albums have claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album’s chart, starting with her 2003 debut solo album “Dangerously In Love.” After previously dominating the airwaves as part of girl group Destiny’s Child, 11 of Beyoncé’s solo albums have charted in Billboard’s top 10.

Since August, Billboard has been ranking their staff picks for the top 25 pop artists of the past 25 years. The publication’s picks are artists who they believe have most defined pop stardom and have “exemplified pop greatness” since the turn of the millennium.

Last week, Taylor Swift was announced as Billboard’s No. 2 pick, with Rihanna claiming the third spot. Adele, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Drake round out the top 10.

At No. 25 is Katy Perry, with other pop artists including Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, One Direction, Miley Cyrus, Eminem, Usher and others ranking in between.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

    Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

  2. Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

    Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

  3. Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE

    Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE

  4. Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

    Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

  5. Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul

    Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul
Recommended
Tourism active in Phrygia throughout the year

Tourism active in Phrygia throughout the year
Medusa Mosaic covered as winter arrives

Medusa Mosaic covered as winter arrives
Taylor Swift Eras sells more than 800,000 copies in first weekend

Taylor Swift 'Eras' sells more than 800,000 copies in first weekend
Wicked named best film by National Board of Review

'Wicked' named best film by National Board of Review
History under the hammer at Istanbul’s ‘sahafs’

History under the hammer at Istanbul’s ‘sahafs’
British Museum says Marbles deal with Greece some distance away

British Museum says Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' away
Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

WORLD Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

A Hamas official has announced that international mediators have resumed negotiations with the Palestinian group and Israel over a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, adding that he is hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war is within reach.
ECONOMY Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿