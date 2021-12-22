Biden says US 'prepared' for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th shots

  • December 22 2021 09:33:00

Biden says US 'prepared' for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th shots

WASHINGTON - Agence France-Presse
Biden says US prepared for Omicron as Israel calls for 4th shots

President Joe Biden on Dec. 21 told Americans worried about the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant that the country was "prepared" to fight it, as Israel - which pioneered the use of COVID vaccine boosters - announced fourth shots for those over 60 and health workers.

Omicron, now present in dozens of countries, appears to be more infectious than earlier coronavirus strains, despite early indications that it does not cause a more severe form of COVID-19 than the Delta variant.

Its lightning dash around the globe has led some governments to reimpose restrictions ahead of the holidays, dampening hopes the worst of the pandemic is over, or to re-evaluate their plans to halt the spread.

"We can see a new storm coming," warned the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge.

In Washington, Biden announced a raft of new measures as the United States battles the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, including shipping half a billion free home tests - starting in January - in the wake of a serious Christmastime testing crunch.

"We should all be concerned about Omicron but not panicked," Biden said from the White House, reassuring the public that the variant would not set the country back to March 2020.

"We’re prepared, we know more," he added.

Biden said his administration would deploy military personnel to hospitals, ship supplies to hard-hit states and get new free testing sites up and running.

The United States will also give $580 million in additional aid to international organizations to fight COVID in the face of surging Omicron cases, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Omicron accounted for 73.2 percent of new U.S. cases over the past week ending Saturday, according to the latest official data.

Denmark said on Dec. 21 it had also become the dominant strain there.

In Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said citizens over the age of 60 and medical teams would be eligible for a fourth COVID vaccine shot, following the recommendation of an expert panel.

Israel was the first country to make third doses widely available, a decision that was deemed unnecessary by some experts at the time but later vindicated.

"The world will follow in our footsteps," tweeted Bennett.

Amid fears that vaccines might not be as effective against the highly mutated variant, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was too soon to say if drug companies needed to develop an Omicron-specific jab.

Biden stressed the U.S. immunization campaign would help prevent severe cases among the 62 percent of the population now fully vaccinated - while scolding the unvaccinated for failing to uphold their "patriotic duty."

"Just the other day, former president Trump announced he had gotten his booster shot," said Biden, calling the gesture "maybe one of the few things he and I agree on."

As Omicron fears loomed large over the end-of-year holidays, Israel became the latest nation to reimpose tough travel restrictions.

Lawmakers banned citizens and residents from travel to the United States, adding it to a list of more than 50 countries declared off-limits.

It follows a plea from WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for nations to redouble efforts to help end the pandemic, calling for New Year events to be canceled because it was better to "celebrate later than to celebrate now and grieve later."

And Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe, sounded a somber note of caution.

"Within weeks, Omicron will dominate in more countries of the region, pushing already stretched health systems further to the brink. Omicron is likely to become the dominant variant circulating in our region," Kluge said.

Paris has already scrapped its New Year celebrations, and Germany slapped a limit of 10 people on private parties, closed nightclubs and banned spectators from major events including soccer matches.

"This is not the time for parties and cozy evenings with lots of people," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Dec. 21.

Bars in Finland will be forced to close at 9:00 pm on Christmas Eve as part of new restrictions designed to fight record COVID infection levels, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

Spain’s Catalonia region is considering a clampdown as well, while Morocco has announced a blanket ban on New Year’s Eve celebrations. The Netherlands has already imposed a Christmas lockdown.

But in the sporting world, while some leagues have been forced to postpone matches due to COVID outbreaks, others moved full steam ahead.

African football chief Patrice Motsepe confirmed on Dec. 21 that the Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead as planned in Cameroon next month, and the NBA says it has no plans to pause its season.

Scientists are racing to know more about the Omicron strain, first detected last month in South Africa, with infections reported worldwide among fully vaccinated people.

The WHO approved another coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 21, from U.S. firm Novavax.

The shot was authorized by the EU on Dec. 20, the fifth in the bloc after vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

WORLD Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

    Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

  2. Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

    Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  3. Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

    Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

  4. Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

    Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

  5. More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

    More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol
Recommended
Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China
One dead, at least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine: Rescue team

One dead, at least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine: Rescue team
Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM

Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM
Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats
Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing
G7 condemns erosion of democracy in Hong Kong polls

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls
WORLD Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

A Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program was found guilty on all counts on Dec. 21.
ECONOMY Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

Women entrepreneurs to benefit from $50 mln funding

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a $50 million loan to local lender Yapı Kredi for on-lending to women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey under the EBRD’s flagship Women in Business programme, the development bank has announced.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.