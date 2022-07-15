Biden says Palestinians need ‘political horizon’ towards peace

Bethlehem, Palestinian Territories

Palestinians require a political path towards peace with Israel, even if a two-state solution to the conflict appears far off, US President Joe Biden said in the occupied West Bank Friday.

"There must be a political horizon that the Palestinian people can actually see or at least feel. We cannot allow the hopelessness to steal away the future," Biden said alongside Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Bethlehem.



