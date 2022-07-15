Biden says Palestinians need ‘political horizon’ towards peace

  • July 15 2022 10:08:00

Biden says Palestinians need ‘political horizon’ towards peace

Bethlehem, Palestinian Territories
Biden says Palestinians need ‘political horizon’ towards peace

Palestinians require a political path towards peace with Israel, even if a two-state solution to the conflict appears far off, US President Joe Biden said in the occupied West Bank Friday.

"There must be a political horizon that the Palestinian people can actually see or at least feel. We cannot allow the hopelessness to steal away the future," Biden said alongside Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Bethlehem.

palestine, hospitals,

TÜRKIYE US congressmen vote to make F-16 sale to Türkiye harder

US congressmen vote to make F-16 sale to Türkiye harder
MOST POPULAR

  1. Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

    Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

  2. Industrial production continues to grow

    Industrial production continues to grow

  3. No single FETÖ member extradited by Western allies

    No single FETÖ member extradited by Western allies

  4. 12 women murdered in last 13 days

    12 women murdered in last 13 days

  5. Italian football giants buy towels from Turkish firms

    Italian football giants buy towels from Turkish firms
Recommended
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Italy’s Draghi urged to fix crisis as resignation refused

Italy’s Draghi urged to fix crisis as resignation refused
Russian strikes kill over 20 as Zelensky accuses Moscow of terrorism

Russian strikes kill over 20 as Zelensky accuses Moscow of terrorism
Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues
Sri Lanka troops barricade Parliament against protesters

Sri Lanka troops barricade Parliament against protesters
Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes

Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes
WORLD Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73.

ECONOMY Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war in Ukraine poses the greatest threat to the global economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said yesterday as G20 ministers prepare to start talks in Indonesia.
SPORTS Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil signed with Istanbul Başakşehir on July 14 after leaving fellow Turkish club Fenerbahçe.