Biden blames 'extreme Republicans' for threatening US gov't shutdown

Biden blames 'extreme Republicans' for threatening US gov't shutdown

WASHINGTON
Biden blames extreme Republicans for threatening US govt shutdown

President Joe Biden on Saturday blamed "a small group of extreme Republicans" for a budget impasse that has placed the US government a week away from a shutdown, urging the lawmakers to resolve the issue.

Speaking at a Congressional Black Caucus awards dinner, Biden said he and top House Republican Kevin McCarthy had previously agreed on government spending levels.

"Now a small group of extreme Republicans don't want to live up to the deal so now everyone in America could be forced to pay the price," he said.

US lawmakers have until midnight on September 30 to reach an agreement on a spending bill, before funding for government services is due to dry up.

"Funding the government is one of the most basic responsibilities of Congress. It's time for Republicans to start doing the job America elected them to do. Let's get this done," Biden added.

A government shutdown would put the finances of hundreds of thousands of workers at federal parks, museums, and other sites at risk, but it could also carry significant political costs for Biden, who is running for re-election.

The White House wants any budget bill passed by lawmakers to include $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Kyiv.

While such a plan is supported by Democrats and Republicans in the Senate, it is radically opposed by some members of the House.

The budget vote in Congress regularly turns into a standoff between the two parties, with each camp using the prospect of a shutdown to obtain concessions from the other -- until a solution is found at the last minute.

TÜRKIYE Gov’t to allocate over 3 tln liras to quake-hit regions: VP Yılmaz

Gov’t to allocate over 3 tln liras to quake-hit regions: VP Yılmaz
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gov’t to allocate over 3 tln liras to quake-hit regions: VP Yılmaz

    Gov’t to allocate over 3 tln liras to quake-hit regions: VP Yılmaz

  2. Biden blames 'extreme Republicans' for threatening US gov't shutdown

    Biden blames 'extreme Republicans' for threatening US gov't shutdown

  3. German far-right leads mayoral race near former Nazi camp

    German far-right leads mayoral race near former Nazi camp

  4. Greece seeks EU-Türkiye migration deal expansion: Minister

    Greece seeks EU-Türkiye migration deal expansion: Minister

  5. Russia accuses West of 'de facto' fighting in Ukraine

    Russia accuses West of 'de facto' fighting in Ukraine
Recommended
German far-right leads mayoral race near former Nazi camp

German far-right leads mayoral race near former Nazi camp
Russia accuses West of de facto fighting in Ukraine

Russia accuses West of 'de facto' fighting in Ukraine
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank raid: Ministry

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank raid: Ministry
Kamala Harris tasked with new role fighting US gun violence

Kamala Harris tasked with new role fighting US gun violence
Ukraines Zelensky bolsters war support in Canada trip

Ukraine's Zelensky bolsters war support in Canada trip
High-ranking US Democratic senator indicted for corruption

High-ranking US Democratic senator indicted for corruption
WORLD Biden blames extreme Republicans for threatening US govt shutdown

Biden blames 'extreme Republicans' for threatening US gov't shutdown

President Joe Biden on Saturday blamed "a small group of extreme Republicans" for a budget impasse that has placed the US government a week away from a shutdown, urging the lawmakers to resolve the issue.
ECONOMY Cancer survivor becomes mother via unique procedure

Cancer survivor becomes mother via unique procedure

In a groundbreaking medical procedure conducted for the first time in Türkiye, a woman has become a mother through the transplantation of her own ovarian tissue, which was removed and preserved during her cancer treatment.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler crowned world champion

Turkish wrestler crowned world champion

Turkish national wrestler Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu has bagged the gold medal in the women's 68-kilogram category at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships held in the Serbian capital Belgrade.