Biden administration to ask Congress to approve F-16 sale to Türkiye

Biden administration to ask Congress to approve F-16 sale to Türkiye

WASHINGTON
Biden administration to ask Congress to approve F-16 sale to Türkiye

The U.S. administration is preparing to get congressional approval for a $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, along with a separate sale of next-generation F-35 warplanes to Greece.

The package in question for sale to Türkiye includes 40 new F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits for 79 warplanes, while at least 30 F-35s are expected to be sold to Greece, according to the U.S. media.

The Biden administration is expected to give official information to Congress about the sales in the coming days. However, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, who had previously announced that he would not approve the procurement to Türkiye, was one of the first to object.

“I will not approve this sale until Türkiye begins to act like a trusted ally should,” said Menendez, also welcoming news of the sale of new F-35 fighter aircraft for Greece, referring to Athens as a “trusted NATO ally.”

The administration intends the prospect of the sale to prod Türkiye to sign off on Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO, which Ankara has blocked over accusations of providing a safe haven for the illegal PKK and FETÖ, and the Congress’s approval of the sale is contingent on Türkiye’s acquiescence, the U.S. media said.

The two countries ended decades of neutrality when they decided to join NATO last year in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Under U.S. law, Congress can block a sale by passing a resolution of disapproval after formal notification of a sale, but it is unlikely to do so if President Joe Biden decides to go ahead despite lawmakers’ objections.

At a NATO summit in Madrid last summer, Biden told reporters that he was supportive of the F-16 sales to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government. “We should sell,” Biden said. “I need congressional approval to be able to do that, and I think we can get that.”

Türkiye was taken out from a program to replace a wide range of fighter, strike and ground attack aircraft for NATO allies over Ankara’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defense system.

Erdoğan said earlier that “Türkiye may turn to countries such as Russia if the U.S. fails to follow through a pledge to deliver F-16 fighter jets.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is expected to meet with his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, in Washington on Jan. 18, and one of the topics on the table is the sale of F-16s to Türkiye.

In late December 2022, the ministers had a phone call and discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and Syria, especially the implementation of the grain deal, NATO enlargement and F-16 sales.

US, F16,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye aims to boost domestic missile’s range: Erdoğan

Türkiye aims to boost domestic missile’s range: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye aims to boost domestic missile’s range: Erdoğan

    Türkiye aims to boost domestic missile’s range: Erdoğan

  2. Biden administration to ask Congress to approve F-16 sale to Türkiye

    Biden administration to ask Congress to approve F-16 sale to Türkiye

  3. Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

    Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

  4. Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organisers

    Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organisers

  5. Warriors rout Spurs in front of record NBA crowd

    Warriors rout Spurs in front of record NBA crowd
Recommended
Türkiye aims to boost domestic missile’s range: Erdoğan

Türkiye aims to boost domestic missile’s range: Erdoğan
Wind, solar power plants to be installed on idle treasury lands

Wind, solar power plants to be installed on idle treasury lands
Six plants with high economic return cloned

Six plants with high economic return cloned
Türkiye ready to push for ‘local ceasefires’ in Ukraine: Kalın

Türkiye ready to push for ‘local ceasefires’ in Ukraine: Kalın
Türkiye moves towards future with greater goals: Erdoğan

Türkiye moves towards future with greater goals: Erdoğan

Sweden denounces PKK demonstration as disgusting

Sweden denounces PKK demonstration as 'disgusting'
WORLD Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.

ECONOMY Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet

Musk faces US fraud trial over Tesla tweet

Elon Musk, the CEO of electric car giant Tesla, will face trial on Tuesday over allegedly manipulating the stock market with a tweet after a federal judge rejected his request to move the case out of California.    

SPORTS Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

The Parc des Princes “is not for sale” and “will not be sold” to Paris Saint-Germain, the city mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an interview published in Jan. 14’s Parisien newspaper.