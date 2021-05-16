Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

  • May 16 2021 09:26:00

ISTANBUL
Beşiktaş have become the 2021 Turkish Super Lig champions on May 15. 

Black Eagles beat Göztepe 2-1 in the away match to be crowned as the 2020/2021 season winners.

Beşiktaş took the 1-0 lead in the minute 10 as Croatian defender Domagoj Vida scored the opener.

Göztepe's Alpaslan Öztürk put the ball into Beşiktaş' net in the 24th minute to level the match, 1-1.

However, Beşiktaş did not give up. Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal gave a 2-1 lead to Beşiktaş, scoring from a penalty kick in the 69th minute.

Beşiktaş secured the 2-1 victory to win the title. They previously won it in 2017.

The Black Eagles had 84 points in 40 matches to win the Süper Lig.

Similar to them, second-place Galatasaray bagged 84 points as well. But Beşiktaş' goal average was 45, only one more than Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray beat Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor 3-1 at home, but it was not enough for the Lions to topple Beşiktaş.

Fenerbahçe won 2-1 against Kayserispor.

Hundreds of Beşiktaş fans gathered outside the club’s stadium to celebrate, despite strict coronavirus restrictions.

Istanbul Başakşehir’s title defence had long been over, as they finished down in 12th despite ending the campaign with a six-match unbeaten run.

