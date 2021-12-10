Beşiktaş parts way with coach Sergen Yalçın

ISTANBUL

Beşiktaş coach Sergen Yalçın has left his post following a string of poor results, according to a statement by the Turkish Süper Lig champion.

“We have parted ways by mutual agreement with Sergen Yalçın, who has been the coach of our Professional Football Team since Jan. 29, 2020,” Beşiktaş said on Dec. 9 in a brief statement.

“We would like to thank our coach, who won the Süper Lig and Turkish Cup titles with our team during his term, for his work and wish him success in his future life,” the Istanbul club added.

Yalçın, a former Beşiktaş and Turkish national team star, led his boyhood club to the league title last season, receiving praise for his coaching skills. However, this season has been a nightmare for the Istanbul club so far, with a 5-0 loss in the Champions League at Borussia Dortmund on Dec. 7 being the final straw.

Beşiktaş failed to grab a single point in the Champions League group stage, while it currently sits in ninth spot in the Süper Lig standings, 18 points behind leader Trabzonspor.

Mehmet Ekşi, who is in charge of the club’s football academy, is expected to coach Beşiktaş in this weekend’s Kayserispor game in the league.