Beşiktaş ordered to pay $2.1 mln for ex-manager Avcı

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Beşiktaş football club on April 15 was ordered to pay 17.3 million Turkish liras ($2.1 million) for their former manager Abdullah Avcı as compensation for the termination of his contract.

The Turkish Süper Lig club said on its website that the Turkish Football Federation's Dispute Resolution Committee (UCK) on Thursday sent a notice to the club that it decided that Beşiktaş has to pay 17.3 million Turkish liras and this amount's legal interest starting on Jan. 29, 2020, until the payment is done as the UCK found out that Avcı faced an unjust termination of his contract last year.

In addition, the club stated that the legal expenses worth 520,200 Turkish liras ($64,810) should be paid for Avcı as the UCK decided.

Beşiktaş added that it will appeal to the Turkish football body's arbitration board and will use all their legal rights regarding this issue.

The Black Eagles sacked 57-year-old Avcı in January 2020 for poor results. He managed Beşiktaş for seven months in the 2019-20 season.

He was a free agent until last November when another Turkish club, Trabzonspor, hired him.

Avcı is still managing Trabzonspor's senior team.