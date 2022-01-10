Beşiktaş held to 2-2 draw against Rizespor

RİZE

Turkish powerhouse Beşiktaş tied 2-2 with Çaykur Rizespor on Jan. 9 in a week 20 game.

The Istanbul-based team took the lead twice, with Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi's penalty goal in the 25th minute and 17-year-old promising talent Emirhan İlkhan's score in minute 60 at a half full stadium in Turkey’s Black Sea province of Rize.

Çaykur Rizespor's Finnish forward Joel Julius Ilmari Pohjanpalo equalized the score twice in the 56th and 68th minutes, denying the away team’s win as the game ended 2-2.

Beşiktaş is ninth in the league with 29 points, while Çaykur Rizespor is placed 19th with 18 points.