Beşiktaş beats Antalyaspor 3-2 in Turkish Süper Lig clash

ISTANBUL

Beşiktaş gained a 3-2 comeback win over Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the Turkish Süper Lig on Sept. 18.

Goals from Haji Wright and Veysel Sarı in the last three minutes of the first half gave the home side a 2-0 lead at the Antalya Stadium.

Beşiktaş was unlucky during the first half as Necip Uysal and Mehmet Topal were forced off with injuries, replaced by Miralem Pjanic and Rıdvan Yılmaz, respectively.

In the second half, the visitors performed a stunning comeback with goals from Yılmaz, Michy Batshuayi and Rachid Ghezzal.

Defending champions Beşiktaş continue to sit atop the Süper Lig standings with 13 points in five matches, followed by Trabzonspor with the same points.

In the meantime, Trabzonspor maintained their unbeaten run in the Turkish Süper Lig after beating Kasımpaşa 1-0 on Saturday.

The visitors sealed a narrow win thanks to Anastasios Bakasetas' powerful strike from outside the box​​​​​​​ in the 52nd minute, assisted by Anthony Nwakaeme.

Following the victory at Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium in Istanbul, Trabzonspor increased their points to 13 with four wins and one draw in five games this season.