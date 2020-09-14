Beşiktas beat Trabzonspor 3-1 at away game

  • September 14 2020 10:20:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Beşiktaş defeated Trabzonspor 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Sept. 13.

The Black-Eagles scored the opener with Tyler Boyd's goal in the 29th minute at the Medical Park Stadium.

In the 64th minute, Bernard Mensah scored his teams' second goal from the penalty spot, while Jeremain Lens found a goal in the 74th minute.

Trabzonspor’s Abdulkadir Omur scored in the 86th minute, making it 3-1.

The home team's Flavio Medeiros da Silva was sent off after receiving a red card.

Results in Süper Lig

Friday:

Çaykur Rizespor - Fenerbahçe: 1-2

Saturday:

Sivasspor- Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 0-2

Fatih Karagümrük- BTC Turk Yeni Malatyaspor: 3-0

Göztepe- Yukatel Denizlispor: 5-1

Sunday:

MKE Ankaragücü- BB Erzurumspor: 1-2

HK Kayserispor - Kasımpaşa: 1-0

Antalyaspor - Gençlerbilriği: 2-0

football,

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sept. 13, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours.   
Turkey has been testing a new system to take gold savings kept at home into circulation via bank accounts.

