Beşiktaş beat Kasımpaşa to extend winning streak

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Beşiktaş beat Kasımpaşa 3-0 in on Dec. 4's Turkish Süper Lig match to extend winning streak to three games in the league.

The Black Eagles led the first half 1-0 at their home, Vodafone Park, as midfielder Bernard Mensah scored after following Kasımpaşa goalkeeper Ramazan Kose's poor parry.

Kasımpaşa were down to 10 men in 54th minute as right-back Florent Hadergjonaj was sent off. Fourteen minutes after the red card, Beşiktaş doubled the lead.

Beşiktaş' Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson scored with a close-range shot.

Only seven minutes later, Beşiktaş made it 3-0. The Istanbul club's Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar clinched the win with a header.

Beşiktaş extended the winning streak to three games in the league, as they previously won against Medipol Basaksehir (3-2) and Fenerbahce (4-3).

The Black Eagles moved to fourth place with 19 points to chase second-place Galatasaray and third-place Fenerbahce as each of these clubs have 20 points in 10 matches.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor are leading the Super Lig with 23 points in 9 matches.