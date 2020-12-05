Beşiktaş beat Kasımpaşa to extend winning streak

  • December 05 2020 09:38:59

Beşiktaş beat Kasımpaşa to extend winning streak

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Beşiktaş beat Kasımpaşa to extend winning streak

Beşiktaş beat Kasımpaşa 3-0 in on Dec. 4's Turkish Süper Lig match to extend winning streak to three games in the league.

The Black Eagles led the first half 1-0 at their home, Vodafone Park, as midfielder Bernard Mensah scored after following Kasımpaşa goalkeeper Ramazan Kose's poor parry.

Kasımpaşa were down to 10 men in 54th minute as right-back Florent Hadergjonaj was sent off. Fourteen minutes after the red card, Beşiktaş doubled the lead.

Beşiktaş' Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson scored with a close-range shot.

Only seven minutes later, Beşiktaş made it 3-0. The Istanbul club's Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar clinched the win with a header.

Beşiktaş extended the winning streak to three games in the league, as they previously won against Medipol Basaksehir (3-2) and Fenerbahce (4-3).

The Black Eagles moved to fourth place with 19 points to chase second-place Galatasaray and third-place Fenerbahce as each of these clubs have 20 points in 10 matches.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor are leading the Super Lig with 23 points in 9 matches.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Local girl and her goat’s heartwarming friendship

    Local girl and her goat’s heartwarming friendship

  2. Turkey may consider tougher lockdowns, says expert

    Turkey may consider tougher lockdowns, says expert

  3. NATO talks on east Med called off due to Greece’s absence

    NATO talks on east Med called off due to Greece’s absence

  4. President Erdoğan says he will get COVID-19 vaccine

    President Erdoğan says he will get COVID-19 vaccine

  5. Submerged village revealed after drop in rainfall

    Submerged village revealed after drop in rainfall
Recommended
Turkish midfielder in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish midfielder in Champions League Team of Week
Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League

Başakşehir knocked out of Champions League
Champion rhythmic gymnastics team visits sports minister

Champion rhythmic gymnastics team visits sports minister

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx
Turkish football match postponed over COVID-19 cases

Turkish football match postponed over COVID-19 cases

Turkish rhythmic gymnastics team win European title

Turkish rhythmic gymnastics team win European title
WORLD Gulf nations, US signal progress to resolve Qatar crisis

Gulf nations, US signal progress to resolve Qatar crisis

Rivals Qatar and Saudi Arabia, along with neutral Oman and Kuwait, said on Dec. 4 progress had been made towards resolving the Gulf crisis that has pitted a regional group of nations against Doha.
ECONOMY Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda

Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda

Working on an ambitious slate of economic and legal reforms, top Turkish officials on Dec. 4 met with key business leaders. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş beat Kasımpaşa to extend winning streak

Beşiktaş beat Kasımpaşa to extend winning streak

Beşiktaş beat Kasımpaşa 3-0 in on Dec. 4's Turkish Süper Lig match to extend winning streak to three games in the league.