Beşiktaş beat Fenerbahçe, break 15-year Kadıköy spell

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Istanbul's Beşiktaş won against city rivals Fenerbahçe 4-3 in Turkish Süper Lig derby to end their 15-year-jinx in Kadıköy.

Visitors Beşiktaş last beat Fenerbahçe in the Yellow Canaries' home, the Ülker Stadium on April 17, 2005.

On Nov. 29 Beşiktaş drew the first blood in the minute of 4 as Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar scored with a vicious left-footed strike in the area to beat Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Altay Bayındır.

The Black Eagles doubled the gap in the 20th minute as Aboubakar netted with a header. Aboubakar was unmarked.

Fenerbahçe forward Papiss Demba Cisse narrowed the gap to one with a close-range finish in the 34th minute. Beşiktaş led the first half 2-1.

Beşiktaş forward Cyle Larin was sent off in the minute of 50 over a foul against Fenerbahçe right back Gökhan Gönül. The Black Eagles had to play with 10-men in the majority of the second half.

Turkish midfielder Necip Uysal made it 3-1 for Beşiktaş, scoring a header.

Fenerbahçe midfielder Ozan Tufan made the score 2-3 in the minute of 68 with a close-range shot.

The Black Eagles' Fabrice N'Sakala scored the fourth goal for Beşiktaş on a quick counter-attack in the 88th minute. Georges-Kevin N'Koudou was the mastermind behind the goal, assisting after an amazing run in the right flank.

In the injury time, Fenerbahçe were awarded penalty after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review. Fenerbahçe's Senegalese winger Mame Thiam was fouled in the area. Ozan converted the penalty successfully.

But Beşiktaş secured the 4-3 win in the derby.

Aboubakar scored two goals against Fenerbahçe to be a key player for Beşiktaş victory.

Sunday's derby was played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beşiktaş increased their points total to 16 in nine matches played to be placed fourth, while Fenerbahçe stayed at third place with 20 points, they played 10 matches.

Galatasaray, currently in second spot in standings, have 20 points as well.

The Super Lig is currently led by Aytemiz Alanyaspor, who have 23 points in nine matches.