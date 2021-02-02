Bergama ancient city in digital world

  • February 02 2021 07:00:00

Bergama ancient city in digital world

İZMİR
Bergama ancient city in digital world

The view of the ancient city of Bergama 2,300 years ago has been uploaded to a digital platform and made available on the internet.

The German Archeology Institute, which works in the ancient city of Bergama, a site on the UNESCO World Heritage List, mapped the 12.5-square-kilometer area on a digital platform.

Findings and tumuli of the last 30 years in the region were placed on the map and information on all archaeological structures was made available for interactive use. Maps on the website of the institute are available in Turkish, German and English.

The director of the German Archeology Institute, Professor Felix Pirson told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the new studies serve as a geographic information system.

Pointing out that there are deficiencies in the data of the region in the 1970s, Pirson said that they updated the maps describing the 3rd century B.C.

Stating that they collaborated with the Bergama Museum and Bergama Municipality within the scope of the project, Pirson said that architects, engineers, archaeologists and informatics experts collaborated on digital maps.

Bergama ancient city in digital world

“It is possible to see many ancient sites on the map. New information can also be integrated. We have added the work of the last 30 years. Archaeologists and tourists only look at the Acropolis. However, Bergama is not just made up of the Acropolis, it is a city. In the Hellenistic period, the city was built on a hill, but in Roman times it reached much wider borders,” he said.

“There was no research on this subject because these places were not exactly shown on the old map. The new map was also surprising to me. It gives a lot of information and links. It gives us much more accurate information. We preferred the open data system in the digital map. We shared the ancient features of Bergama with the whole world. We want this information to reach a large number of people,” Pirson said.

Turkey, Izmir,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Series of earthquakes shake western Turkey

    Series of earthquakes shake western Turkey

  2. Erdoğan urges AKP grassroots to reinstate splinters

    Erdoğan urges AKP grassroots to reinstate splinters

  3. Gendarmerie find dead bodies of four young men in Turkey’s west

    Gendarmerie find dead bodies of four young men in Turkey’s west

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,117 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,485,182

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,117 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,485,182

  5. ISIL assassin caught in northwestern Turkey: Interior minister

    ISIL assassin caught in northwestern Turkey: Interior minister
Recommended
Golden Globe noms set tone for Hollywood’s pandemic awards season

Golden Globe noms set tone for Hollywood’s pandemic awards season
Turkey’s prominent photographer presents book on Istanbul

Turkey’s prominent photographer presents book on Istanbul
Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine
Pandemic, protests and pet spiders: Life in a Day 2020 hits Sundance

Pandemic, protests and pet spiders: 'Life in a Day 2020' hits Sundance
Turkish rock legend Barış Manço remembered

Turkish rock legend Barış Manço remembered
Artworks at Zeugma Mosaic Museum under control of experts

Artworks at Zeugma Mosaic Museum under control of experts
WORLD More protests called in Moscow to demand Navalny’s release

More protests called in Moscow to demand Navalny’s release

Moscow braced for more protests seeking the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces a court hearing on Feb. 2 after two weekends of nationwide rallies and thousands of arrests in the largest outpouring of discontent in Russia in years.
ECONOMY Special communication tax increased 33 percent

Special communication tax increased 33 percent

The special communication tax (SCT), which is applied on mobile voice, messaging, internet and cable TV services, has been increased from 7.5 percent to 10 percent, according to a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette.
SPORTS Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

Galatasaray completed the signing of three players on Feb. 1 to bolster their squad to win the Turkish Süper Lig title. 