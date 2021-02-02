Bergama ancient city in digital world

İZMİR

The view of the ancient city of Bergama 2,300 years ago has been uploaded to a digital platform and made available on the internet.

The German Archeology Institute, which works in the ancient city of Bergama, a site on the UNESCO World Heritage List, mapped the 12.5-square-kilometer area on a digital platform.

Findings and tumuli of the last 30 years in the region were placed on the map and information on all archaeological structures was made available for interactive use. Maps on the website of the institute are available in Turkish, German and English.

The director of the German Archeology Institute, Professor Felix Pirson told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the new studies serve as a geographic information system.

Pointing out that there are deficiencies in the data of the region in the 1970s, Pirson said that they updated the maps describing the 3rd century B.C.

Stating that they collaborated with the Bergama Museum and Bergama Municipality within the scope of the project, Pirson said that architects, engineers, archaeologists and informatics experts collaborated on digital maps.

“It is possible to see many ancient sites on the map. New information can also be integrated. We have added the work of the last 30 years. Archaeologists and tourists only look at the Acropolis. However, Bergama is not just made up of the Acropolis, it is a city. In the Hellenistic period, the city was built on a hill, but in Roman times it reached much wider borders,” he said.

“There was no research on this subject because these places were not exactly shown on the old map. The new map was also surprising to me. It gives a lot of information and links. It gives us much more accurate information. We preferred the open data system in the digital map. We shared the ancient features of Bergama with the whole world. We want this information to reach a large number of people,” Pirson said.