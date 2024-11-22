Belarusian twins survive 4 days in Aladağlar by sheltering in tent

KAYSERİ
Belarusian mountaineer sisters who went missing during an expedition in the Aladağlar mountain range were found alive after a grueling two-day search. Valentina and Maryia Ivankova managed to endure four days on the mountain by sheltering in a camping tent amidst snow-covered rocks.

The climbers were located near the Taşev area of Hacer Forests in the central province of Kayseri at an altitude of 3,400 meters.

Rescue teams transported them to a state hospital, where they underwent health checks and were declared in good condition.

The sisters had set off on Nov. 16 from the Sokullupınar area to climb Kızılkaya summit. When they failed to return as scheduled on Nov. 18, their absence was reported to authorities by the Belarusian Consulate.

Search and rescue operations were launched on Nov. 19, led by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Gendarmerie Search and Rescue (JAK) teams. A total of 54 personnel, including professional mountaineers and volunteers, scoured the rugged terrain under harsh conditions.

AFAD Provincial Director Rıfat Genç described the challenging operation.

“We conducted air and ground searches despite adverse weather conditions. Snowfall and freezing temperatures raised concerns about hypothermia. Thankfully, we found them alive on the evening of the second day of the search.”

The sisters became stranded after losing their bearings due to the snowfall. Exhausted but unharmed, they expressed their gratitude to the Turkish rescue teams.

“We were very worried and scared,” said Maryia Ivankova during a video call with the Belarusian Ambassador to Ankara Victor Rybak. “The rescue teams did an incredible job finding us. When we saw them, it felt like we were brought back to life.”

Rybak extended his thanks to the Turkish authorities and said, “You provided invaluable help to our citizens in their time of need. We are deeply grateful of your efforts.”

Emergency medicine specialist İhsan Durmuş confirmed that the sisters were in good health, with no lasting complications from their ordeal.

