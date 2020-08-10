Belarusian election commission says Lukashenko was re-elected by a landslide

MINSK-Reuters

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko won re-election with 80% of the vote at the country's presidential election, the Central Election Commission cited preliminary results as saying on Aug. 10.

Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher who emerged as Lukashenko's main rival at the elections on Aug. 9, won 9.9% of the vote, the election commission said.

The preliminary results were announced after Belarusian police fired water cannons, tear gas and stun grenades in a crackdown on protests that erupted on Aug. 9.

At least one person was killed after being knocked over by a police prisoner van and dozens were injured in clashes between police and protesters after the Belarus presidential election, a representative of the rights group Spring 96 said on Aug. 10.

"There are at least 120 detainees, but this is initial data," Valentin Stefanovic also told Reuters.

Thousands of people took to the streets on Aug. 9 in protest after Lukashenko looked set to win a sixth term in an election which his opponents say was rigged in his favor.