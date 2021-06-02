Belarus activist stabs himself in neck in court: Rights group

  • June 02 2021 09:16:00

Belarus activist stabs himself in neck in court: Rights group

MOSCOW-Agence France-Presse
Belarus activist stabs himself in neck in court: Rights group

A Belarusian political activist stabbed himself in the neck on the first day of his trial on June 1 and was rushed to hospital, a rights group said.

Viasna, an independent rights group monitoring the trial of Stepan Latypov, said it believed the activist had tried to commit suicide following pressure in detention.

Thousands of opposition activists and protesters have been arrested and gone on trial in a harsh crackdown on anti-government demonstrations that erupted last year.

Latypov, 41, was detained in September and went on trial in the capital Minsk on June 1 on multiple charges including creating protest symbols and resisting law enforcement.

Viasna said he appeared in court with bruises and that after his father was questioned Latypov climbed on a bench and stabbed himself in the neck with what appeared to be a pen.

"Stepan turned blue and lay down on the bench, an ambulance was called," Viasna said.

Unconscious, he was taken out of the courtroom and hospitalized, Viasna said.

The Belarusian health ministry said Tuesday evening that Latypov had regained consciousness and his life was not in danger.

"All necessary medical measures have been taken," the ministry said on its Telegram account.

"The patient is in a stable condition, there is no danger of death."

Latypov had told his father he had come under pressure in detention, said Viasna, which along with other groups declared him a political prisoner last year.

Prominent opposition politician Andrei Sannikov said it was an "act of desperation" and another demonstration of the "murderous nature" of President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.

Belarus was gripped by months of demonstrations that erupted after a disputed presidential election last August saw Lukashenko claim a sixth term in office.

Security forces cracked down hard on the protests, detaining and imprisoning thousands of demonstrators and pushing opposition leaders into exile. Several people died in the unrest.

Another Belarusian political activist, 50-year-old Vitold Ashurok, died in jail in the east of the country last month, reportedly of cardiac arrest.

Belarus has faced a global outcry after Lukashenko’s government ordered the diversion of a European flight over its airspace on May 23 and arrested dissident Roman Protasevich who was on board.

ECONOMY Turkey’s power futures market launched

Turkey’s power futures market launched
MOST POPULAR

  1. MHP leader rebukes imam of Hagia Sophia

    MHP leader rebukes imam of Hagia Sophia

  2. Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions, partially reopens restaurants

    Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions, partially reopens restaurants

  3. Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey

    Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey

  4. Turkey to receive more batches of Pfizer jab

    Turkey to receive more batches of Pfizer jab

  5. Turkey continues encouraging lira savings

    Turkey continues encouraging lira savings
Recommended
Biden decries horrific Tulsa massacre in emotional speech

Biden decries 'horrific' Tulsa massacre in emotional speech
WHO approves Sinovac COVID shot in second Chinese milestone

WHO approves Sinovac COVID shot in second Chinese milestone

China confirms first human case of bird flu strain

China confirms first human case of bird flu strain
Canada: Bodies at Indigenous school not isolated incident

Canada: Bodies at Indigenous school not isolated incident
New data in Peru show COVID-19 death toll is over 180,000

New data in Peru show COVID-19 death toll is over 180,000
Europe demands answers after US-Danish spying claims

Europe demands answers after US-Danish spying claims
WORLD Belarus activist stabs himself in neck in court: Rights group

Belarus activist stabs himself in neck in court: Rights group

A Belarusian political activist stabbed himself in the neck on the first day of his trial on June 1 and was rushed to hospital, a rights group said.

ECONOMY Turkey’s power futures market launched

Turkey’s power futures market launched

Turkey’s Power Futures Market was launched on June 1 within the country’s energy exchange, EXIST, to provide participants with the market stability and transparency.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe announces club will not continue with Belözoğlu at helm

Fenerbahçe announces club will not continue with Belözoğlu at helm

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç said on June 1 that Emre Belözoğlu would not continue as the team’s manager.