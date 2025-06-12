Beijing hails improving Vatican ties after Pope Leo names first Chinese bishop

BEIJING
Beijing hailed on Thursday improving ties with the Vatican after the first appointment of a Chinese bishop under Pope Leo XIV, signalling the new pontiff's support for a controversial accord on nominations struck by his predecessor.

The Holy See expressed "satisfaction" on Wednesday at the recognition by China of the appointment of Joseph Lin Yuntuan as auxiliary bishop of Fuzhou, capital of eastern Fujian province. The pope made the nomination on June 5.

Beijing's foreign ministry said the naming of the first Chinese bishop under the new pope had "enhanced understanding and mutual trust through constructive dialogue" with the Vatican.

"China is willing to work together with the Vatican to promote the continuous improvement of China-Vatican relations," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing.

The Vatican and China do not have formal diplomatic relations because the Holy See recognises Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own territory.

However, they agreed in a historic deal in 2018 to let both sides have a say in the naming of bishops in China, home to about 12 million Catholics.

The deal -- the text of which has never been made public -- has drawn criticism within the Church, with some seeing it as allowing the Communist Party government a stranglehold over China's Catholics.

The deal was renewed several times as Pope Francis sought to make inroads for the Church in China, most recently in October 2024 for four years.

"With the joint efforts of both sides, the provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops has been smoothly implemented," Lin Jian said.

