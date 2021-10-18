Bear cub gets window on world with help of vets

BURSA

A visually impaired bear is finally showing improvement and now can partially see for the first time thanks to the ongoing treatment by dedicated Turkish veterinarians, his doctors have said.

The eight-month-old bear cub, named Turkuaz (Turquoise in English), was taken into special care at the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in the northwestern province of Bursa’s Karacabey district.

Providing special care and treatment so that Turkuaz’s eyes could see, center officials finally started to get positive results after a difficult process.

Azizcan Sezer, who heads the center, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that after a month of non-stop treatment, the lucky cub can now partially see.

“We will continue his treatment so that he can see better, and then we can take him to the same area with bears of his age in the center,” Sezer said.

The rescue center takes in bears in need and rehabilitates them. Bears who are unable to live in nature are taken care of at the center. The center currently has 74 brown bears and 10 cubs in its care.