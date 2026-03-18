BDDK approves establishment of Fuzul Participation Bank

ISTANBUL

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has approved the establishment of Fuzul Participation Bank.

The decision, published in the Official Gazette, stated that following an evaluation process, permission was granted under Article 6 of the Banking Law for the founding partners — Fuzul Holding AŞ, Fuzul Yapı Gayrimenkul ve İnşaat, Mahmut Akbal, Eyüp Akbal and Zeki Akbal — to establish a participation bank with a founding capital of 13.2 billion Turkish Liras.

According to BDDK data, there are currently nine participation banks operating in Türkiye. Figures from the Participation Banks Association of Türkiye (TKBB) show that as of the end of September 2025, these banks managed a network of 1,519 branches and employed nearly 23,000 people.

The sector’s total assets stood at 3.86 trillion liras, with 2.5 trillion liras in funds raised and 1.7 trillion liras in funds disbursed. The combined net profit of participation banks reached 59.7 billion liras, underscoring their growing role in Türkiye’s financial system.