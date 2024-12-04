BBC under pressure over harassment claims

LONDON

The BBC faced pressure on Dec. 2 to take one of its most popular and long-running shows, "MasterChef," off air following claims one of the program's presenters engaged in sexually harassing behavior.

Presenter Gregg Wallace has denied making "inappropriate" sexual jokes and comments after more than a dozen people came forward last week with allegations spanning a 17-year period.

The furor is the latest scandal to hit the taxpayer-funded British broadcaster.

Another prime-time show, "Strictly Come Dancing," was thrown into crisis this year amid bullying accusations. And former top news anchor, Huw Edwards, pleaded guilty in July to making indecent pictures of children, narrowly avoiding jail in a stunning fall from grace.

The production company behind "MasterChef," a decades-old show aired on the BBC whose branded format is now produced in more than 50 countries and shown in over 200 territories, has said it is probing the claims against Wallace.

It also announced that Wallace would stop presenting while it investigates, but that the current recorded season of "MasterChef: The Professionals" would continue to air.

The allegations against Wallace emerged from a BBC News investigation which also reported the broadcaster had warned the presenter after a complaint was made in 2018.

Wallace sparked a further backlash over the new claims when he said on Dec.1 that they had been made by "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age."

One of his accusers said the comments showed he "clearly hasn't learnt his lesson."

On Monday Labor MP Rupa Huq, a member of parliament's watchdog Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said the broadcaster should consider stop airing the current season as well as upcoming Christmas episodes.

"I think possibly there is an argument for pausing while this investigation takes its course," Huq told BBC radio, adding the broadcaster "should send a strong signal [about] this sort of behavior."

"Apparently this is not the first time, there were warnings before," she noted.

Wallace's lawyers have said "it is entirely false that he engages in behavior of a sexually harassing nature."

A BBC spokesperson said it had "robust processes" to deal with complaints "swiftly and appropriately" and added it "will always listen if people want to make us aware of something directly."