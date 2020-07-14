Başakşehir, Trabzonspor drop points in title race

  • July 14 2020 09:06:24

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Two would-be contenders for the Turkish Süper Lig crown on July 13 dropped critical points in the title race with just two matches remaining in the season.

Medipol Başakşehir missed a chance to win the Turkish Lig title after they were beaten by Ittifak Holding Konyaspor 4-3 in away match in match week 32.

Trabzonspor, another challenger, were defeated by Yukatel Denizlispor 2-1 in Denizli, missing the chance to catch up with league leader Başakşehir.

Başakşehir now have 66 points, and Trabzonspor has 62 points in hand at the end of 32 matches.

Konyaspor and Denizlispor both picked up valuable points to stay in the league.

Denizlispor are in 13th place with 35 points while Konyaspor occupy the number 14 spot with 33 points.

WORLD Kosovos Thaci quizzed by war crimes prosecutors

Kosovo's Thaci quizzed by war crimes prosecutors  

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci arrived on July 13 for questioning by war crimes prosecutors in The Hague, saying that "nobody can rewrite history" over his role in the 1990s war.    
ECONOMY Oil refiner Tüpraş tops industrial enterprises

Oil refiner Tüpraş tops industrial enterprises

The energy giant Tüpraş reclaimed the title of biggest industrial enterprise in Turkey in a list announced by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) on July 13.
