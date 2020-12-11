Başakşehir demand life-long ban for PSG game referees

  December 11 2020

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir have demanded from UEFA a life-long ban on referees who passed racist remarks on the team's assistant manager Pierre Webo.

The club's chairman, Göksel Gümüşdağ, said in a news conference on Dec. 10 that Dec. 8, 2020, will be remembered in the history of sports as the players refused to play the Champions League match to protest against the racist remark.

The chairman was talking to reporters at the Istanbul Airport after the team returned from Paris.

Webo, a Cameroonian national, complained during Tuesday's game that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu had used a racial slur to identify him.

In its aftermath, Başakşehir and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players walked off the pitch as a protest against the racist remark.

Webo was shown a red card in the match before the break as he argued with the game official.

The game was then postponed to Wednesday by UEFA and Webo's red card was rescinded.

UEFA assigned a new team of match officials so that the game could resume.

PSG hammered Başakşehir 5-1 in the rescheduled Group H game.

Following the victory, the French club won the group to qualify for the last 16 phase in the Champions League.

The losing team, Başakşehir have already been eliminated from the European campaign. 

Başakşehir's manager  thanks PSG for support

Gümüşdağ also said he has written a letter to UEFA, which will be sent on Friday, demanding a life-long ban for PSG game referees.

Başakşehir's manager Okan Buruk said he wishes this game will be a turning point especially for the football family and thanked PSG for their support.

Buruk said that PSG players Neymar, Mbappe and Marquinhos had told him: “We will not play as long as this referee continues to stay here.”

“We hope that the other players and all the people in the world will continue this fight [against racism] as Başakşehir did. Our club's stance against racism was remarkable,” he added.

He said PSG players and UEFA also supported their protest.

Webo thanked everybody including his team-mates, chairman, manager and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their support  against racism.

He said that the referee's behavior was beyond the limits.​​​​​​​

Johnson tells UK to 'get ready' for no-deal Brexit collapse

Johnson tells UK to ’get ready’ for no-deal Brexit collapse

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Dec. 10 vowed to go the "extra mile" for a Brexit trade deal but instructed his government to prepare for Britain to crash out of the European Union’s single market at the end of this year.
Turkey slaps social media platforms $3.8 mln fines

Turkey slaps social media platforms $3.8 mln fines

Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) on Dec. 11 slapped multiple social media giants with a penalty of 30 million Turkish liras ($3.8 million) each for their continued failure to hire local representatives.

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir have demanded from UEFA a life-long ban on referees who passed racist remarks on the team's assistant manager Pierre Webo.