Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

  • February 10 2021 09:09:13

Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Medipol Başakşehir booked their spot in the Ziraat Turkish Cup's semifinals with a 2-1 win over Fenerbahçe on Feb. 9. 

Başakşehir’s Chilean winger Junior Fernandes fired in a right-footed strike from a narrow-angle to open the scoring in the 42nd minute at Fenerbahçe’s Ulker Stadium.

Minutes later, Fenerbahçe was down to 10 men. Uruguayan defender Mauricio Lemos was sent off following a video assistant referee (VAR) review of a harsh tackle on Turkish winger Deniz Turuc.

The challenge ended Turuc’s night and he was subbed off due to injury.

Fenerbahçe pulled level in the 72nd minute courtesy of a bit of brilliance from Ecuadorian winger Enner Valencia on a counterattack.

The match ended 1-1 and went to extra time.

Norwegian forward Fredrik Gulbrandsen put Başakşehir ahead in the 96th minute with a chipped goal over Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Harun Tekin.

Fenerbahçe were on the attack for the remainder of the match, but Başakşehir held on for the win.

The victors will face either Ittifak Holding Konyaspor or Besiktas in the semifinals.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Curfew violations continue despite surge in virus cases

    Curfew violations continue despite surge in virus cases

  2. Fierce storm hits Istanbul, damages dozens of buildings

    Fierce storm hits Istanbul, damages dozens of buildings

  3. Turkey-US ties won’t go anywhere unless YPG problem is resolved: Defense minister

    Turkey-US ties won’t go anywhere unless YPG problem is resolved: Defense minister

  4. Turkey, US relations not quite off to a good start

    Turkey, US relations not quite off to a good start

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,998 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,548,195

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,998 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,548,195
Recommended
Anadolu Efes get home win against Beşiktaş

Anadolu Efes get home win against Beşiktaş
Turkish girl equalizes her basketball record

Turkish girl equalizes her basketball record
Turkey qualifies for FIBA Womens EuroBasket 2021

Turkey qualifies for FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021
Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 1-0 at Kadıköy

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 1-0 at Kadıköy
Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100
Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby

Galatasaray beat Başakşehir ahead of derby
WORLD Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

A Polish court on Feb. 9 ordered two leading Holocaust historians to apologize to the descendant of a village mayor they said may have been implicated in a massacre of Jews.
ECONOMY Agricultural lands narrowing significantly, says former official

Agricultural lands narrowing significantly, says former official

Cultivation areas across Turkey have narrowed dramatically over the recent years, while hikes in food prices on a global scale are making it harder to import agricultural products, a former official has warned.
SPORTS Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Medipol Başakşehir booked their spot in the Ziraat Turkish Cup's semifinals with a 2-1 win over Fenerbahçe on Feb. 9. 