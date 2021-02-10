Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Medipol Başakşehir booked their spot in the Ziraat Turkish Cup's semifinals with a 2-1 win over Fenerbahçe on Feb. 9.

Başakşehir’s Chilean winger Junior Fernandes fired in a right-footed strike from a narrow-angle to open the scoring in the 42nd minute at Fenerbahçe’s Ulker Stadium.

Minutes later, Fenerbahçe was down to 10 men. Uruguayan defender Mauricio Lemos was sent off following a video assistant referee (VAR) review of a harsh tackle on Turkish winger Deniz Turuc.

The challenge ended Turuc’s night and he was subbed off due to injury.

Fenerbahçe pulled level in the 72nd minute courtesy of a bit of brilliance from Ecuadorian winger Enner Valencia on a counterattack.

The match ended 1-1 and went to extra time.

Norwegian forward Fredrik Gulbrandsen put Başakşehir ahead in the 96th minute with a chipped goal over Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Harun Tekin.



Fenerbahçe were on the attack for the remainder of the match, but Başakşehir held on for the win.

The victors will face either Ittifak Holding Konyaspor or Besiktas in the semifinals.