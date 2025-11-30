Barzani reiterates support for Türkiye’s anti-terror initiative

Barzani reiterates support for Türkiye’s anti-terror initiative

ANKARA
Barzani reiterates support for Türkiye’s anti-terror initiative

Iraq’s Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani has declared his support for the Turkish government’s anti-terror initiative, pledging to do his part to ensure the process is successfully completed.

“We express our satisfaction with the new peace process endorsed by parliament, political parties and the government,” Barzani said on Nov. 29 during a forum in the Turkish southeastern province of Şırnak.

Barzani traveled to Türkiye on Nov. 29 to deliver a speech at a symposium hosted by Şırnak University on the famed Kurdish poet Melaye Ciziri.

“I would like to thank President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the people and the Turkish parliament for opening the door to peace — a door we believe represents the best path and the best option,” Barzani said.

“We reiterate our full support for the peace process and. We will do everything in our power to help ensure positive results,” the Kurdish leader said.

Among those attending the event alongside Barzani were Deputy Interior Minister Münir Karaloğlu, presidential adviser Gülşen Orhan, Şırnak Governor Birol Ekici, ruling Development Justice Party (AKP) MP Arslan Tatar and the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM PARTY) MPs Ayşegül Doğan and Mehmet Zeki İrmez.

One of the latest developments in the ongoing initiative came earlier this month, when the PKK terrorist organization announced that its forces had withdrawn from a key border area in northern Iraq’s Zap region, in a move meant to reinforce the peace process with Türkiye.

The pullout follows PKK's formal renunciation of armed struggle six months ago, bringing to a close four decades of terror campaign that claimed some 50,000 lives. After announcing their dissolution in May, PKK terrorists began destroying their weapons in July and, by late October, started withdrawing all remaining units from Turkish territory to northern Iraq.

Türkiye has established a cross-party parliamentary commission tasked with laying the groundwork for the peace process and drafting a legal framework.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump warns Israel not to interfere in Syria

Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

    Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

  2. Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

    Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

  3. Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

    Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

  4. Turkish owned tanker hit by explosions off Senegal

    Turkish owned tanker hit by explosions off Senegal

  5. CHP vote endorses Özel’s full leadership slate

    CHP vote endorses Özel’s full leadership slate
Recommended
Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan
Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal
Turkish owned tanker hit by explosions off Senegal

Turkish owned tanker hit by explosions off Senegal
CHP vote endorses Özel’s full leadership slate

CHP vote endorses Özel’s full leadership slate
Local content in defense industry reaches 82 pct: VP Yılmaz

Local content in defense industry reaches 82 pct: VP Yılmaz
103 terror members surrender through persuasion, says Yerlikaya

103 terror members surrender through persuasion, says Yerlikaya
Turkish firm Aselsan successfully launches IoT satellite into orbit

Turkish firm Aselsan successfully launches IoT satellite into orbit
WORLD Trump warns Israel not to interfere in Syria

Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Israel on Dec. 1 against destabilizing Syria and its new leadership, days after a deadly operation by Israeli forces in the south of the country.

ECONOMY LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara

LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara

South Korea’s LG Energy Solution and Türkiye’s GO Enerji have agreed to establish a battery pack production facility in the Turkish capital Ankara.  
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿