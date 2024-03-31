Banking sector’s profits rise in January-February

Banking sector’s profits rise in January-February

ISTANBUL
Banking sector’s profits rise in January-February

The combined net income of Turkish banks increased by 14 percent in the first two months of 2024 from a year ago to 74.7 billion Turkish Liras, data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have shown.

The total assets of the banking industry increased by 4.7 percent from the end of 2023 to stand at 24.7 trillion liras, the watchdog said.

The banks’ securities portfolio grew more than 7 percent over the same period to reach around 4.26 trillion liras.

Loans extended by Turkish lenders exhibited an increase of 5.9 percent compared to the end of 2023, climbing to 12.4 trillion liras as of February.

Interests the banks collected from loans leaped 198 percent annually to 493 billion liras in January-February, with interests from consumer loans rising 96 percent. Interest income from credit cards soared 536 percent to 45.7 billion liras.

On the other hand, the interest banks paid for deposits increased by 312 percent from a year ago to 505 billion liras.

Deposits, the biggest fund resource of the banks, were up 1.9 percent from the end of 2023 to stand at 15.14 trillion liras.

Consequently, the banks’ net interest income rose by 27 percent compared with January-February 2023 to 121 billion liras.

The share of non-performing loans (NPL) in total loans was only 1.15 percent, declining from 1.93 percent in the same period of last year.

The capital adequacy standard ratio in the industry was 16.63 percent.

The number of banks in Türkiye increased from 54 in 2022 to 61, with nearly a total of 10,879 domestic branches and some 209,451 employees, up 208,319 employees a year ago.

banking sector, profits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Voting ends in local elections across Türkiye, counting process starts

Voting ends in local elections across Türkiye, counting process starts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Voting ends in local elections across Türkiye, counting process starts

    Voting ends in local elections across Türkiye, counting process starts

  2. Turkish forces nab 51 ISIL suspects over past 4 days

    Turkish forces nab 51 ISIL suspects over past 4 days

  3. New study reveals warming trend in Türkiye’s all 4 seas

    New study reveals warming trend in Türkiye’s all 4 seas

  4. Banking sector’s profits rise in January-February

    Banking sector’s profits rise in January-February

  5. Mobile subscribers surpass 92 million

    Mobile subscribers surpass 92 million
Recommended
Mobile subscribers surpass 92 million

Mobile subscribers surpass 92 million
OpenAI reveals Voice Engine

OpenAI reveals Voice Engine
Eid holiday to give boost to Türkiye’s tourism industry

Eid holiday to give boost to Türkiye’s tourism industry
OpenAI unveils voice-cloning too

OpenAI unveils voice-cloning too
Huawei’s profit more than doubles in 2023

Huawei’s profit more than doubles in 2023
Türkiye’s solar power capacity exceeds 12,000 MW

Türkiye’s solar power capacity exceeds 12,000 MW
WORLD Workers set to remove first piece of collapsed US bridge

Workers set to remove first piece of collapsed US bridge

The complex process of clearing the tangled wreckage of the Baltimore bridge that collapsed spectacularly this week was set to begin Saturday with removal of a first section, officials said.
ECONOMY Banking sector’s profits rise in January-February

Banking sector’s profits rise in January-February

The combined net income of Turkish banks increased by 14 percent in the first two months of 2024 from a year ago to 74.7 billion Turkish Liras, data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have shown.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿