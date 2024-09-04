Bangladesh working to prevent new Rohingya refugee influx

Bangladesh working to prevent new Rohingya refugee influx

DHAKA
Bangladesh working to prevent new Rohingya refugee influx

Bangladesh is working to prevent a fresh influx of stateless and persecuted Rohingya refugees, its caretaker government has said, after thousands crossed the border from Myanmar in recent weeks.

Around 1 million Rohingya live in sprawling and squalid relief camps in Bangladesh, most having fled Myanmar in 2017 during a military crackdown now the subject of a United Nations genocide court case.

Driving the latest exodus is an escalating conflict between Bangladesh's junta-run neighbor and the rebel Arakan Army near their shared border, displacing many residents from Rohingya-majority Maungdaw township.

"We have information that around 8,000 Rohingya have entered Bangladesh," interim foreign minister Touhid Hossain told reporters yesterday.

Hossain did not specify the time period in which the refugees had crossed over the border.

But he said a "serious cabinet discussion" would be held this week to work out "how to prevent" more arrivals.

"We are sorry to say this, but it's beyond our capacity to give shelter to anyone else," he added.

The situation in Myanmar has been further inflamed by the military's forced recruitment of Rohingya to battle the rebel group, including reportedly more than 2,000 from Bangladeshi refugee camps.

That has led to alleged reprisal attacks by the Arakan Army against Rohingya civilians.

Watchdog Fortify Rights said in a report last month that its investigation found the Arakan Army had on Aug. 5 launched a drone and mortar attack that killed more than 100 Rohingya men, women and children near the Bangladeshi border.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
LATEST NEWS

  1. MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

    MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

  2. Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

  3. Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

    Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

  4. CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

    CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

  5. Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

    Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Recommended
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev
Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault

Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault
Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Frances new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

France's new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet
June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor

June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor
Trump taps Musk to save trillions in war on waste

Trump taps Musk to 'save trillions' in war on waste
Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan have reached consensus on approximately 80 percent of the draft peace agreement in the ongoing negotiations.

ECONOMY EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿