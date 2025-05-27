Bangladesh top court acquits Islamist leader on death row

Bangladesh top court acquits Islamist leader on death row

DHAKA
Bangladesh top court acquits Islamist leader on death row

Bangladesh's top court Tuesday overturned a conviction against a key leader of the country's main Islamist party, who had been on death row since being sentenced under the regime ousted last year.

A.T.M. Azharul Islam, from the Jamaat-e-Islami party, and who has been in custody since 2012, was acquitted of crimes against humanity by the Supreme Court, which ordered his release.

Islam, who was born in 1952, was among six senior political leaders convicted during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year-long autocratic rule as prime minister ended in August 2024 when a student-led revolt forced her to flee.

Political parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, are readying for hugely anticipated elections which the interim government has vowed will take place by June 2026 at the latest.

Islam's lawyer Shishir Monir said he was "fortunate" because the five other senior political leaders who had been convicted, four from Jamaat-e-Islami, and another from the key Bangladesh National Party (BNP), had already been hanged.

"He got justice because he is alive", Monir told reporters. "The appellate division failed to review the evidence in other cases for crimes against humanity."

Islam had been sentenced to death in 2014 for rape, murder and genocide during Bangladesh's 1971 independence war from Pakistan.

Jamaat-e-Islami supported Islamabad during the war, a role that still sparks anger among many Bangladeshis today.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

    Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

  2. Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

    Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

  3. Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

    Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

  4. ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

    ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

  5. Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers

    Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers
Recommended
Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul
Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader
ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report
Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers

Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers
Syrian reconstruction effort has just begun

Syrian reconstruction effort has 'just begun'
Chaos mars new aid mechanism in Gaza as war marks 600th day

Chaos mars new aid mechanism in Gaza as war marks 600th day
Czech FM summons Chinese envoy over cyberattack

Czech FM summons Chinese envoy over cyberattack
WORLD Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia said Wednesday it had drafted a peace "memorandum" outlining its terms for ending the Ukraine conflict and would present it to Kiev at a second round of direct talks in Istanbul next Monday.
ECONOMY Economic confidence index flat in May

Economic confidence index flat in May

Türkiye's economic confidence index edged up to 96.7 in May, marking a slight month-on-month increase of 0.05 percent, according to data released on May 28 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿